Judge orders State Department to expand search for records of Rudy Giuliani and Mike Pompeo communications
This Friday, a federal judge ordered the State Department to ramp up its search for records detailing communications in regards to Ukraine between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, McClatchy reports.
Judge Christopher Cooper of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia wants the State Department to expand on its release last month of records documenting contact between the two.
Cooper gave the the State Department until January 8 to release all records documenting “emails, text messages, call logs and scheduled meetings on Ukraine policy that were dated until October 18,” adding that the department had “not adequately justified why its Executive Secretariat used a cut-off date,” according to McClatchy.
Read the full report here.
Breaking Banner
Newspapers line up to demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump
So far, 52.3 percent of Americans believe that President Donald Trump should be impeached. Major newspapers are following the public outcry as well.
The Washington Post: ImpeachLos Angeles Times: ImpeachBoston Globe: ImpeachOrlando Sentinel: ImpeachPhiladelphia Inquirer: ImpeachUSA Today: ImpeachTampa Bay Times: Impeach
Breaking Banner
Matt Gaetz compared top Florida leaders in history — who were actually respectable
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made news Thursday when he went after former Vice President Joe Biden's son for past drug problems. While many families are fighting the drug war, Gaetz family faced a problem when he was pulled over by police just two years before running for office in Florida.
"I don’t want to make light of anybody’s substance abuse issues,” Gaetz said Thursday before making light of the younger Biden's substance abuse issues.
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) said it was the perfect example of the "pot calling the kettle black."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s mental derangement suggests he experienced abuse in childhood: psychiatrist
President Donald Trump's outlandish behavior is the result of childhood trauma that he has not worked through, "Couples Therapy" star Dr. Jenn Mann told TMZ.
"One, he's someone who gets triggered easily," she explained. "Two, he has terrible impulse control, very poor impulse control. Developmentally, his ability to control his impulses ... he's almost like a young child."
"Take me back to the childhood, what do you think caused this?" the reporter asked. "What caused -- this?"