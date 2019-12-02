Kellyanne Conway slimes ‘rattled’ Lisa Page for speaking out: ‘I’m not a woman who feels sorry for myself’
White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway took a shot at Lisa Page on Monday after the former FBI attorney spoke about President Donald Trump’s harassment of her.
Page explained to The Daily Beast in an interview that she was prompted to come forward after the president of the United States publicly humiliated her.
“Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told the publication. “I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse.”
Later on Fox News, Conway was asked for the “White House official reaction” to the interview.
Conway admitted that she had not discussed the interview with the president.
“I can’t believe she actually thinks it is the president who has kept her quiet,” Conway opined. “It sounds like she’s very rattled every time the president tweets something out. It sounds like she is very rattled in that interview.”
“She also suggested she was being harassed,” Fox News host Bill Hemmer pointed out.
“Well, that’s the way she feels,” Conway snapped. “It wasn’t the president who revealed [her affair with a colleague], it was The Washington Post who revealed that she was having a relationship with a colleague in their text messages.”
“I actually think that she feels really sorry for herself,” she continued. “If she were a career lawyer with the FBI and DOJ, she could have stayed on that job, nobody here removed her. She quit voluntarily.”
Before signing off, Conway took one more shot at Page.
“I’m not a woman who feels sorry for myself,” she quipped. “That’s my message of the day. I hope my three daughters are watching.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.