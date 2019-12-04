Kid Rock’s Detroit restaurant to close after his drunken profane anti-Oprah rant

In the wake of Kid Rock’s profane drunken rant where he trashed the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar, a popular restaurant in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena that bears the pro-Trump musician’s name has announced that it will no longer be in business.

According to The Detroit Free Press, Ilitch Holdings announced on Wednesday that Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has “voluntarily decided not to renew” his lease for Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant. In a statement, Ilitch Holdings’ Chris Granger said that a new business will open in the space that “aligns with our community and company values.”

“We have been in contact with Kid Rock,” Granger’s statement read. “He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April. We are in the business of amazing and inspiring our fans and guests through an incredible array of world-class sporting and live entertainment events. As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”

Even before Rock’s viral drunken rant, his restaurant was not without controversy. When it opened in 2017, the restaurant was the target of protesters who objected to Rock’s past use of the Confederate flag.

In addition to Ilitch Holdings’ statement, the Michigan National Action Network plans to hold a press conference to “discuss and respond to questions about the reprehensible tirade directed at Oprah Winfrey and others by Kid Rock.”