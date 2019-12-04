Kid Rock’s Detroit restaurant to close after his drunken profane anti-Oprah rant
In the wake of Kid Rock’s profane drunken rant where he trashed the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar, a popular restaurant in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena that bears the pro-Trump musician’s name has announced that it will no longer be in business.
According to The Detroit Free Press, Ilitch Holdings announced on Wednesday that Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has “voluntarily decided not to renew” his lease for Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant. In a statement, Ilitch Holdings’ Chris Granger said that a new business will open in the space that “aligns with our community and company values.”
“We have been in contact with Kid Rock,” Granger’s statement read. “He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April. We are in the business of amazing and inspiring our fans and guests through an incredible array of world-class sporting and live entertainment events. As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”
Even before Rock’s viral drunken rant, his restaurant was not without controversy. When it opened in 2017, the restaurant was the target of protesters who objected to Rock’s past use of the Confederate flag.
In addition to Ilitch Holdings’ statement, the Michigan National Action Network plans to hold a press conference to “discuss and respond to questions about the reprehensible tirade directed at Oprah Winfrey and others by Kid Rock.”
Trump wasn’t ‘duped’ by Russian disinformation — he spreads it willingly to ‘serve his own corrupt interests’: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent argued that President Trump is not simply a "dupe" being manipulated by the Russian disinformation machine. According to him, Trump is willingly cozying up to Vladimir Putin "to serve his own corrupt interests."
Sargent cites the new House Intelligence Committee report that details Trump's alleged "extortion plot" against Ukraine and says it shows why the “Trump as Russian dupe” narrative isn't accurate.
WATCH: Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlan explains why Trump’s actions have all the elements of bribery
Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, who offered a fiery rebuttal to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) during impeachment hearings in the House Judiciary Committee, delivered testimony on Wednesday that succinctly explained why President Donald Trump's actions constitute bribery.
During her testimony, attorney Norm Eisen described bribery as one of the offenses specifically listed in the Constitution as an offense that would warrant impeachment of the president.
North Korea warns Trump it will use ‘corresponding’ force if attacked
North Korea on Wednesday warned that if the United States used military force against Pyongyang it would take "prompt corresponding actions at any level", in response to comments by US President Donald Trump.
Denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi broke up in February, and the renewed threats come as a deadline set by Pyongyang for fresh concessions approaches.
Trump on Tuesday indicated that military action was still possible when he was asked about North Korea on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Britain on Tuesday.