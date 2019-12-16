‘Laugh all you want’: The View’s Meghan McCain pauses lengthy rant to snap at audience members
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg had to assure co-host Meghan McCain the audience was not laughing at her as she complained that Democrats didn’t have public support for impeachment.
McCain couldn’t defend comments by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about a Senate trial for President Donald Trump, but she insisted impeachment was unpopular — at least in her circles.
“I spend most of my time around conservatives in my off time,” McCain said, as Goldberg signaled to a producer that she heard a call for a commercial break, “and I know there are a group of people in this country that think this is completely partisan on the left, as well, and I’m not saying what Lindsey Graham said is okay, because I disagree with it, but the idea our innocence is lost now, go back to again, a president who perjured himself within my lifetime, and having an impeachment process, and I’m just telling you, conservatives right now, if I were a Democrat, I would be out there on the front lines every way possible trying to change their mind, because all I hear right now is the Democrats have gotten out over their skis and Trump wants a long impeachment process because it’s good for him and it’s helping his numbers.”
She got distracted after someone in the audience laughed, and commented.
“Laugh all you want,” McCain said.
Goldberg assured her that she wasn’t the object of ridicule.
“They’re not laughing at you,” Goldberg said, “they’re laughing at the fact that we have to go so bad, like, he has to go to the bathroom. He’s standing there like this. We’ll be right back to talk more about this when we come back, that’s what they were laughing at.”
Pompeo pilloried after posting photo of policy board Hillary Clinton created that now has ‘lots of white males’ but no women
"Welcome to Gilead, folks."
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under fire after posting a photo of members of his Foreign Affairs Policy Board that is comprised of nearly all white men and no women.
A pleasure hosting Foreign Affairs Policy Board members for dinner last night in advance of our third plenary meeting this year. Their feedback and perspectives are critical to the formulation and execution of a foreign policy that best serves the American people's interests. pic.twitter.com/jQKAbvKkXs
GOP’s Carly Fiorina calls Trump impeachment ‘vital’ to preserve democracy
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The former Hewlett-Packard CEO and former GOP candidate told CNN's "Boss Files with Poppy Harlow" that Trump's conduct was impeachable and should carry consequences to preserve democracy.
"I think it is vital that he be impeached," Fiorina said.
"Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it's destructive to our republic," Fiorina added.