‘Let us pray for the president’: Pelosi schools Trump over his ‘cruel’ attacks on the Dingell family

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday told reporters that she would be praying for President Donald Trump after he made what she described as “cruel” attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

“Let us pray for the president,” Pelosi said when asked about Trump insinuating that the late Michigan congressman was in hell. “The president clearly is insecure when it comes to statespersons, whether it was John McCain — think of what he said about John McCain — and his supporters just overlooked that. John McCain, now John Dingell.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi went on to say that Trump shouldn’t make jokes at the expense of dead people just because their widows took a vote he didn’t like.

“What the president misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit,” she said. “Just because he gets a laugh for saying the cruel things, that he says doesn’t mean he’s funny. It’s not funny at all. It’s very sad.”

Watch the video below.