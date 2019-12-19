‘Let us pray for the president’: Pelosi schools Trump over his ‘cruel’ attacks on the Dingell family
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday told reporters that she would be praying for President Donald Trump after he made what she described as “cruel” attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).
“Let us pray for the president,” Pelosi said when asked about Trump insinuating that the late Michigan congressman was in hell. “The president clearly is insecure when it comes to statespersons, whether it was John McCain — think of what he said about John McCain — and his supporters just overlooked that. John McCain, now John Dingell.”
Pelosi went on to say that Trump shouldn’t make jokes at the expense of dead people just because their widows took a vote he didn’t like.
“What the president misunderstands is that cruelty is not wit,” she said. “Just because he gets a laugh for saying the cruel things, that he says doesn’t mean he’s funny. It’s not funny at all. It’s very sad.”
2020 Election
Trump may have just lost Michigan — according to a senior GOP congressman
While President Donald Trump was being impeached in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, he was firing up his base with a MAGA rally in Battle Creek, Michigan — where the president, not surprisingly, angrily railed against Democrats. One of his targets was the late Democrat John Dingell, who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1955-2015. Trump suggested that Dingell was in hell, and Fox News’ Chad Pergram is warning that doing so could hurt the president politically in 2020.
On Thursday morning, Pergram (who covers Congress for Fox News) went to Twitter and reported, “Multiple sources tell Fox Trump is playing w/fire by taking on the Dingells in the swing state of Michigan.” A source described by Pergram as a “senior GOP congressman” told Fox News that Trump “could lose Michigan alone on this one.”
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham is ‘enraged’ Pelosi won’t let Senate hold a sham trial
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was "enraged" according to CNN reporter Lauren Fox, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't allow the Senate to have the Articles of Impeachment without an agreement to the rules of the trial.
"Graham enraged Pelosi would hold back articles of impeachment, saying it’s not her job to dictate the Senate trial. Trump called him this morning to asked what in the world was going on up on the hill. Graham told Trump he didn’t know," Fox tweeted.
Graham has already announced that he's not an impartial juror in the Senate. He announced he'd vote to support the president before the hearings even began in the House.
Chinese national arrested for trespass at Trump Florida resort: media
A Chinese national was arrested for trespassing on US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Wednesday, local media reported, just months after another Chinese citizen illegally entered the club.
Jing Lu, 56, was stopped by security officers at the private club and asked to leave, but later returned to take photos, Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a statement to NBC 6 South Florida.
Lu -- whose visa was also found to have expired -- was charged with loitering and prowling and was being held at the Palm Beach County jail, the statement added.