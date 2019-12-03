Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Let’s be serious’: Macron slaps down Trump on live TV after he threatens to send ISIS fighters to France

Published

4 hours ago

on

On Tuesday, in a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron, President Donald Trump attempted to suggest France should take custody of some of the captured ISIS fighters in Syria — to which Macron summarily slapped him down.

“We have a tremendous amount of captured fighters, ISIS fighters over in Syria, and they’re all under lock and key, but many are from France, many are from Germany, the UK,” said Trump. “They’re mostly from Europe … would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s be serious,” said Macron. “The very last numbers of fighters on the ground are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq. It is true that you have foreign fighters coming from Europe, but this is a tiny minority of the overall problem we have … second, some of the foreign fighters are being in Iraq because of the — we have a humanitarian approach for children. very organized. and we’ll have a case-by-case approach. But we need to finish war against ISIS and don’t make any mistakes. The number one problem are not the foreign fighters. This is the ISIS fighters in the regiment and you have more and more of these fighters due to the situation today.”

“This is why he’s a great politician,” said Trump, struggling to recover. “That was one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard. And that’s okay.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

READ IT: Democrats’ House impeachment report against Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have released their report outlining impeachable offenses committed by President Donald Trump.

Read the entire report below.

HOMEThe Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry ReportThe impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election. As described in this executive summary and the report that follows, President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign. The President demanded that the newly-elected Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, publicly announce investigations into a political rival that he apparently feared the most, former Vice President Joe Biden, and into a discredited theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 presidential election. To compel the Ukrainian President to do his political bidding, President Trump conditioned two official acts on the public announcement of the investigations: a coveted White House visit and critical U.S. military assistance Ukraine needed to fight its Russian adversary.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris is dropping out of 2020 presidential race: CNN

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Multiple sources told CNN on Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is ending her presidential campaign.

Harris, who was initially seen as a major candidate in a crowded Democratic field, has struggled to gain traction with voters, as polls have shown Democratic primary voters have greater interest in the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

"In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do," Harris wrote in a message to supporters. "So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret -- but also with deep gratitude -- that I am suspending my campaign today."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually "interfered" in the 2016 presidential election.

While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.

"I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections," Romney said, as reported by Axios. "We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections."

Continue Reading
 
 