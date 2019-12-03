‘Let’s be serious’: Macron slaps down Trump on live TV after he threatens to send ISIS fighters to France

On Tuesday, in a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron, President Donald Trump attempted to suggest France should take custody of some of the captured ISIS fighters in Syria — to which Macron summarily slapped him down.

“We have a tremendous amount of captured fighters, ISIS fighters over in Syria, and they’re all under lock and key, but many are from France, many are from Germany, the UK,” said Trump. “They’re mostly from Europe … would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take every one you want.”

“Let’s be serious,” said Macron. “The very last numbers of fighters on the ground are the fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq. It is true that you have foreign fighters coming from Europe, but this is a tiny minority of the overall problem we have … second, some of the foreign fighters are being in Iraq because of the — we have a humanitarian approach for children. very organized. and we’ll have a case-by-case approach. But we need to finish war against ISIS and don’t make any mistakes. The number one problem are not the foreign fighters. This is the ISIS fighters in the regiment and you have more and more of these fighters due to the situation today.”

“This is why he’s a great politician,” said Trump, struggling to recover. “That was one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard. And that’s okay.”

Watch below:

Trump to Macron: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I could give them to you. You could take every one you want.” pic.twitter.com/fcZFe55BCi — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) December 3, 2019