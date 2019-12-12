Liberal PACs gear up for major ad blitz to flip GOP-controlled legislatures in states where Trump is vulnerable

According to a report from Politico, two left-leaning PAC’s are working in concert to flip GOP-majority legislatures in reliably conservative or too- close-to-call states.

With Donald Trump expected to be at the top of the Republican ticket, “Arena and Future Now Fund, are planning to spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina,” the report states.

According to Daniel Squadron, co-founder of the Future Now Fund, “If you look at where the important states are, the places most people are watching are the Electoral College to secure the White House. But the truth is that when you talk about the impact of 2020, electoral control of the state legislatures is critical.”

Squadron stated that the ad blitz will be “the largest coordinated-side commitments to date in North Carolina, Michigan and Florida for the 2020 cycle.”

Trump’s name at the top of the ballot — assuming he survives impeachment — will ensure a high turnout election which. historically favors Democrats.

The two PAC’s hope to take advantage of the voters already expected to flock to the polls. — and turnover of the statehouses to Democrats could have longterm benefits for the party.

“Leaders for the groups said they chose those four states in particular for the joint project for several reasons: They think Democrats are poised to win them back, and that each state has faced voter rights or redistricting issues, such as gerrymandering in North Carolina,” Politico reports. “They also want to address specific issues in those places, including low teacher pay in Arizona and the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. And they are looking to take power in the states ahead of redistricting following the 2020 Census. The GOP prioritized its redistricting efforts to great success after the last Census, and the two groups are looking to emulate those results.”

You can read more here.