Liberal PACs gear up for major ad blitz to flip GOP-controlled legislatures in states where Trump is vulnerable
According to a report from Politico, two left-leaning PAC’s are working in concert to flip GOP-majority legislatures in reliably conservative or too- close-to-call states.
With Donald Trump expected to be at the top of the Republican ticket, “Arena and Future Now Fund, are planning to spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina,” the report states.
According to Daniel Squadron, co-founder of the Future Now Fund, “If you look at where the important states are, the places most people are watching are the Electoral College to secure the White House. But the truth is that when you talk about the impact of 2020, electoral control of the state legislatures is critical.”
Squadron stated that the ad blitz will be “the largest coordinated-side commitments to date in North Carolina, Michigan and Florida for the 2020 cycle.”
Trump’s name at the top of the ballot — assuming he survives impeachment — will ensure a high turnout election which. historically favors Democrats.
The two PAC’s hope to take advantage of the voters already expected to flock to the polls. — and turnover of the statehouses to Democrats could have longterm benefits for the party.
“Leaders for the groups said they chose those four states in particular for the joint project for several reasons: They think Democrats are poised to win them back, and that each state has faced voter rights or redistricting issues, such as gerrymandering in North Carolina,” Politico reports. “They also want to address specific issues in those places, including low teacher pay in Arizona and the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. And they are looking to take power in the states ahead of redistricting following the 2020 Census. The GOP prioritized its redistricting efforts to great success after the last Census, and the two groups are looking to emulate those results.”
GOP pounded by outgoing lawmaker Denny Heck in blunt-talking CNN interview: ‘Are there no limits?’
One week after Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) announced that he would not run for re-election, he stopped by CNN to discuss the House's expected vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- then used some of his time to take some hard shots at the Republican Party.
Speaking with host John Berman, Heck was resolute in stating that Trump broke the law and should be ousted from office, before turning to discuss his surprise announcement where we wrote in a ltter to his fellow lawmakers, "I will never understand how some of my colleagues, in many ways good people, could ignore or deny the president’s unrelenting attack on a free press, his vicious character assassination of anyone who disagreed with him, and his demonstrably very distant relationship with the truth.”
UK voters face a stark left-right choice that will (finally) decide Brexit — and might shape America’s future
Precisely as Donald Trump is being impeached by the U.S. Congress, British voters go to the polls on Thursday in a history-shaping national election, the U.K.’s third in less than five years. It has numerous echoes and resonances of the forthcoming U.S. presidential election, starting with the charismatic but abominable incumbent prime minister, Boris Johnson, who resembles Trump translated into Upper-Class Twit. But the differences are also striking, none more so than the fact that despite the enormous stakes in this election, in which Johnson’s Conservative Party and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party have vowed to take the nation in dramatically different directions, the entire campaign has been confined to six weeks.
Robert Reich makes case for why Sanders or Warren—’not some billionaire-backed milquetoast moderate’—offer best chance to beat Trump
"These two have most of the grassroots energy, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas that are critical for winning in 2020."
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich released a video Tuesday explaining his case for why Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren pose a far better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020 than "some billionaire-backed milquetoast moderate."