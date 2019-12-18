Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Like a written version of a Trump rally’: Trump mercilessly mocked for sending Pelosi ‘unhinged’ 6-page letter

Published

1 min ago

on

“Good work, President Crayons!”

President Donald Trump has just sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a six page letter attacking her for moving forward with impeaching him, less than one day before the House of Representatives will vote to impeach and remove him from office.

The letter is being described by the press as “rambling” but being mocked on social media as “unhinged,” and “like a writter version of a Trump rally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some political observers say the letter reads as if Trump wrote it himself.

Others say it sounds like top Trump advisor, white nationalist Stephen Miller, wrote it:

In it, Trump makes ludicrous claims, like, “More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” as Politico noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s top Trump fact-checker weighs in:

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor/chief writer of the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some other responses to the President’s missive.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Being ‘nuts’ is actually Trump’s ‘real superpower’: conservative critic

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

While President Donald Trump may yet win re-election in 2020, many of his opponents argue that his position is a lot weaker than it could be if he weren't so personally outrageous, rude, and often seemingly out of control. Given the relative strength of the economy and the lack of major foreign wars, most presidents in Trump's shoes would be walking to a second-term victory. For Trump, it's far less certain.

This line of argument often inspires the hypothetical: How would Trump be doing if he kept his policy stances and general populist disposition, but was stripped of his personal idiosyncrasies? In a recent Politico piece, John Harris wrote: "A disrupter with a smidgeon of self-control would be remaking American politics and coasting to reelection."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suffered a late night meltdown on the eve of impeachment vote

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent the night before impeachment tweeting total lies, political attacks, and debunked conspiracy theories as he prepared to be only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Trump began by talking about his widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly before 11 p.m. eastern.

"Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today," Trump claimed. "She is the worst! No wonder with people like her and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, D.C. has been such a mess for so long - and that includes the previous administration who (and now we know for sure) SPIED on my campaign."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Comedian turns Trump’s crazy letter to Pelosi into an audio book — with commentary

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized for an "unhinged" letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The letter is only six-pages, making it easy to read.

Comedian Anthony Atamanuik thought some people might prefer to hear the audio book version of the letter, which he recorded and posted on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 