Linda Ronstadt knew Trump would win election on hate: He’s ‘like Hitler — and Mexicans are the new Jews’

Singer Linda Ronstadt compared President Donald Trump’s election to the rise of Nazis in Germany.

The Grammy-winning singer drew parallels between Adolf Hitler’s rise and Trump’s gathering of authoritarian power, as part of an interview for CNN Film’s documentary, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”

“Well, great parallels,” Ronstadt said. “There were a lot of chances. Hitler rose to power — there were a lot of chances to stop him, and they didn’t speak out, and the industrial complex thought they could control him once they got him in office. And, of course, he was not controllable.”

Ronstadt, spoke out against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month at a State Department gala, said the comparisons of Trump and Hitler were obvious.

“If you read the history, you won’t be surprised — it’s exactly the same,” Ronstadt said. “You find a common enemy for everybody to hate. I was sure that Trump was going to get elected the day he announced, and I said, ‘It’s going to be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews’ — and sure enough, that’s what he delivered, you know?”