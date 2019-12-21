Lindsey Graham has a new obstacle dogging his re-election — ’embarrassed’ South Carolina GOP women

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may find getting re-elected more difficult than he planned, saying Republican women in his home state are “embarrassed” by his Trump-defending antics.

Speaking with the MSNBC host, Clyburn was asked if Graham was going to “suffer” for his fervent defense of Trump and desire to put on a show trial of the Bidens for the president.

“Is that what the voters of South Carolina want from there senator?” Reid asked.

Mentioning Graham’s potential opponent, former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jaime Harrison, Clyburn said the Democrat is getting support from a surprising source.

“There are a lot of Republican women that I’ve talked to who tell me that they are embarrassed by some of what’s been going on recently,” Rep. Clyburn said. “They are organizing for Jaime Harrison.”

“I think that people are chomping at the bit, looking for an opportunity to demonstrate to Sen. Graham that they want a higher standard for their representative in Washington,” he added. “I think we are going to find out very soon exactly what the majority of South Carolinians feel about this kind of representation. I hope it is one that will give honor to good, proper service in the United States Congress.“

Watch below:

