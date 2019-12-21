Lindsey Graham has a new obstacle dogging his re-election — ’embarrassed’ South Carolina GOP women
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday morning, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) may find getting re-elected more difficult than he planned, saying Republican women in his home state are “embarrassed” by his Trump-defending antics.
Speaking with the MSNBC host, Clyburn was asked if Graham was going to “suffer” for his fervent defense of Trump and desire to put on a show trial of the Bidens for the president.
“Is that what the voters of South Carolina want from there senator?” Reid asked.
Mentioning Graham’s potential opponent, former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party Jaime Harrison, Clyburn said the Democrat is getting support from a surprising source.
“There are a lot of Republican women that I’ve talked to who tell me that they are embarrassed by some of what’s been going on recently,” Rep. Clyburn said. “They are organizing for Jaime Harrison.”
“I think that people are chomping at the bit, looking for an opportunity to demonstrate to Sen. Graham that they want a higher standard for their representative in Washington,” he added. “I think we are going to find out very soon exactly what the majority of South Carolinians feel about this kind of representation. I hope it is one that will give honor to good, proper service in the United States Congress.“
How being ‘tough on crime’ became a political liability
Kamala Harris recently dropped out of the presidential race after months of attacks from the left for her “tough-on-crime” record as San Francisco’s district attorney and as California’s attorney general.
A few years ago, the idea that being tough on crime would be a liability – not an asset – was unthinkable for both Democrats and Republicans.
Bill Clinton, during the 1992 presidential race, interrupted his campaign so he could return to Arkansas to witness the execution of a mentally disabled man. During Harris’ 2014 reelection campaign for attorney general, she actively sought – and won – the endorsements of more than 50 law enforcement groups en route to a landslide victory.
DNC announces next debate qualifications – which could eliminate three of last night’s candidates from the stage
The Democratic National Committee has just released the list of qualifications Democratic presidential candidates will have to meet in order to appear in the next debate. Those qualifications could eliminate three of last night's seven candidates.
The new, higher bar means candidates must have "at least 5 percent support in four qualifying polls, or 7 percent in two early-state polls," according to The New York Times, along with other donor requirements.
That means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are the only ones who currently meet the new requirements. And Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who participated in Thursday night's debate, currently do not qualify. They would have until January 10 to do so, which is just weeks away and includes two major national holidays when Americans are focused on other issues and political activity tends to slow down.
‘You’re not a good person’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets raked over the coals for mocking Joe Biden’s stutter
Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being highly-criticized after she mocked Joe Biden's stuttering during Thursday night's 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
The former Vice President, who grew up with a stutter he has worked his entire life to control, was actually emulating a child who he said came up to him, saying “I can’t talk.”
Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter in an apparent attempt to disparage Biden.
“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate," Sanders tweeted.
Biden quickly responded.