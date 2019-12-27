Lindsey Graham inundated with mockery after whining that Pelosi is ‘persecuting’ Trump by demanding a fair Senate trial
In a post to Twitter this Friday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lamented that President Trump is being “persecuted” by the Democrats’ impeachment efforts against him.
“What’s the difference between prosecution and persecution?” Graham wrote. “When [Speaker Pelosi] drives a highly partisan process devoid of due process denying the president his day in court and trampling on the constitutional separation of powers.”
What’s the difference between prosecution and persecution?
▶️ When @SpeakerPelosi drives a highly partisan process devoid of due process denying the president his day in court and trampling on the constitutional separation of powers.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 27, 2019
In a followup tweet, Graham offered another answer to his rhetorical question:
“When the Senate Minority Leader insists on denying [President Trump] the ability to go to court and exercise Executive Privilege regarding Senate Democrats’ witness lists.”
Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of people who disagreed with his sentiment:
What’s the difference between Lindsey Graham and Lindsey Graham? pic.twitter.com/Hu0W8h0rHX
— CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 27, 2019
Senator Graham what are you talking about? The POTUS was allowed to present witnesses and documents to defend himself. He refused. Doesn’t it make you wonder why? There is no exculpatory evidence to save him.
— Kathleen Swarm (@kathies01) December 27, 2019
ugh if I want to read hysterical lies I will just stay on trumps page. Sit down.
— Karen Forde (@fordey70) December 27, 2019
Stop with the disinformation, propaganda and lies, Senator.
— IMPEACHMENT-OR-BUST (@McLeanKSM) December 27, 2019
Watching players get played is amusing.
— ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) December 27, 2019
Out maneuvered with no place to go.
The GOP Kremlin Controlled Senate
— Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) December 27, 2019
Many of us are worried that the president is a threat to national security. So maybe you can address that instead of attacking speaker Pelosi. Idk. Just a thought Lindsay.
With luck you’ll lose in 2020, then you can be free of whatever is binding you now. Thoughts and prayers.
— 🐕 profound outrage 🇺🇸 (@warrenjaay) December 27, 2019
What’s the difference between a trial with witnesses and one that’s outcome is already determined?
— August Mom (@augustmom3) December 27, 2019
Secular people in America pose a greater threat than ‘North Korea and Islamic terrorists’: Franklin Graham
In a post to his Facebook page this Friday, evangelical leader Franklin Graham declared that when it comes to the real threats facing America, it's not North Korea, Islamic terrorists, or other geopolitical dangers, it's actually coming from "within," namely the fact that America is becoming more and more secular.
"What is the most serious threat facing America as we come to a new year? Cyber attacks from China? North Korea’s nuclear capabilities? A new cold war with Russia? The ongoing fight against Islamic terrorists? All of these are very significant threats," Graham wrote.
Paul Krugman lays out why the ultra-rich get their way in politics — regardless of what the ‘vast majority of voters’ want
The late writer Gore Vidal, famous for his heated debates with conservative National Review founder William F. Buckley during the 1960s, was fond of saying that the United States is a country of the rich, by the rich and for the rich — and seven years after Gore’s death, that assertion is still valid. Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in a post-Christmas New York Times column, describes the enormous influence that the ultra-wealthy continue to have on the political system in the U.S.
Breaking Banner
Man claiming to be God arrested after trying to cure man’s drug addiction by beating him with a steel rod
An Iowa man who claimed to be God was arrested after he tried to "heal" a man whom he believed was addicted to drugs by hitting him in the head with a steel rod.
Local news station KCCI reports that Des Moines resident Carl Stroud last week spotted a man outside his apartment building whom he believed was a drug addict.
Stroud then walked outside, informed the man that he was God, and attempted to cure his addiction by "striking him with his... steel rod," police documents allege.