Lindsey Graham inundated with mockery after whining that Pelosi is ‘persecuting’ Trump by demanding a fair Senate trial

In a post to Twitter this Friday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lamented that President Trump is being “persecuted” by the Democrats’ impeachment efforts against him.

“What’s the difference between prosecution and persecution?” Graham wrote. “When [Speaker Pelosi] drives a highly partisan process devoid of due process denying the president his day in court and trampling on the constitutional separation of powers.”

In a followup tweet, Graham offered another answer to his rhetorical question:

“When the Senate Minority Leader insists on denying [President Trump] the ability to go to court and exercise Executive Privilege regarding Senate Democrats’ witness lists.”

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of people who disagreed with his sentiment:

What’s the difference between Lindsey Graham and Lindsey Graham? pic.twitter.com/Hu0W8h0rHX — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 27, 2019

Senator Graham what are you talking about? The POTUS was allowed to present witnesses and documents to defend himself. He refused. Doesn’t it make you wonder why? There is no exculpatory evidence to save him. — Kathleen Swarm (@kathies01) December 27, 2019

ugh if I want to read hysterical lies I will just stay on trumps page. Sit down. — Karen Forde (@fordey70) December 27, 2019

Stop with the disinformation, propaganda and lies, Senator. — IMPEACHMENT-OR-BUST (@McLeanKSM) December 27, 2019

Watching players get played is amusing. — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) December 27, 2019

Out maneuvered with no place to go. The GOP Kremlin Controlled Senate — Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) December 27, 2019

Many of us are worried that the president is a threat to national security. So maybe you can address that instead of attacking speaker Pelosi. Idk. Just a thought Lindsay. With luck you’ll lose in 2020, then you can be free of whatever is binding you now. Thoughts and prayers. — 🐕 profound outrage 🇺🇸 (@warrenjaay) December 27, 2019

What’s the difference between a trial with witnesses and one that’s outcome is already determined? — August Mom (@augustmom3) December 27, 2019