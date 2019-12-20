Lindsey Graham’s opponent drops the mic in CNN interview: ‘He’ll do anything to stay relevant — sad!’
Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democrat who is running against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), had some fun at his opponent’s expense during an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan.
When Bolduan asked about Graham and his relationship with President Donald Trump, Harrison mocked the South Carolina senator and said it just goes to show how fraudulent his past stated convictions were.
“I hear it all the time from Democrats, Republicans, and independents in the state: ‘What happened to Lindsey Graham?'” he said. “What happened is, he saw his political fortunes will be tied to the president. He’s going to do and say anything that he can in order to stay relevant, to stay important, to get re-elected. That’s sad!”
Harrison added that Graham’s shameless opportunism will not be seen favorably by voters in his state.
“He epitomizes what people hate in politics,” he said. “They want someone with moral conviction, someone with a spine who will stand up and do the right thing, even when the politics doesn’t say it’s the best thing to do! That’s what I’m going to bring to the people of South Carolina — someone who has character and integrity.”
Watch the video below.
CNN’s Harlow lectures Trump adviser for blowing off farmers already forced into bankruptcy by his trade war
Donald Trump's Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, Peter Navarro, got into several arguments with CNN's Poppy Harlow as he battled her over the damage done by the president's trade policies after he criticized the Wall Street Journal for being unhappy with the president's trade agreement with Mexico.
After mentioning the latest economic numbers, the CNN host began, "Let's begin with USMCA. This is a big deal, a big accomplishment. The House passed it, the Senate will take it up in the new year. The Wall Street Journal editorial board, of all places, says in many ways it's worse than NAFTA and will result in higher production costs and protections for politically influential industries and it won't help workers. What do you make of that?"
‘That was chilling’: Dem lawmaker horrified by report that Trump buys Putin’s Ukraine conspiracy theories
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Friday that he was horrified by reports that President Donald Trump got the idea that Ukraine hacked the Democratic National Committee in 2016 because Russian President Vladimir Putin told him so.
"That was chilling when I read that," he said after Harlow asked him about the president's reported comments. "Unquestionably you accept as a source Vladimir Putin?"
Christianity Today editor defiant in face of angry Trump tweet: ‘He’s no longer fit to serve”
One day after his editorial in Christianity Today called for the ouster of Donald Trump, the editor-in-chief of the popular evangelical magazine doubled- down on his criticism of the president during a CNN interview.
Speaking with host John Berman, Mark Galli reiterated that the president is deserving of impeachment, saying, "there are times, of course, when there are issues that transcend politics. So this — to me, this is one of them," before adding, "I grant that the Democrats have been partisan in their efforts to remove the president and at times I think have been unfair.”