Lindsey Graham’s opponent drops the mic in CNN interview: ‘He’ll do anything to stay relevant — sad!’

Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democrat who is running against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), had some fun at his opponent’s expense during an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

When Bolduan asked about Graham and his relationship with President Donald Trump, Harrison mocked the South Carolina senator and said it just goes to show how fraudulent his past stated convictions were.

“I hear it all the time from Democrats, Republicans, and independents in the state: ‘What happened to Lindsey Graham?'” he said. “What happened is, he saw his political fortunes will be tied to the president. He’s going to do and say anything that he can in order to stay relevant, to stay important, to get re-elected. That’s sad!”

Harrison added that Graham’s shameless opportunism will not be seen favorably by voters in his state.

“He epitomizes what people hate in politics,” he said. “They want someone with moral conviction, someone with a spine who will stand up and do the right thing, even when the politics doesn’t say it’s the best thing to do! That’s what I’m going to bring to the people of South Carolina — someone who has character and integrity.”

Watch the video below.