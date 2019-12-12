‘Little man is so jealous’: Trump torched for whining about Greta Thunberg winning Time Person of the Year

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after she won Time Magazine’s Person of the Year honor.

Trump accused Thunberg of having anger issues called Time’s decision to honor her work to push for global action on climate change “ridiculous.”

Many Twitter users roasted the president for going after the teen climate activist just because she won an honor that he so desperately covets.

Check out some reactions below.

Little man Trump is SO jealous. Greta has done more for the world and Nazi-Trumpy can't stand it! — Tish Pearlman (@OOBRadioHost) December 12, 2019

The Maddest Man On The Internet tells a child to chill out. pic.twitter.com/LJ74riSxxg — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 12, 2019

Donald Trump is mad because Greta Thunberg is on a real TIME Magazine cover She didn't need to create a fake TIME Magazine cover to hang in golf clubs https://t.co/MFfADYvTIh — GO OUT AND VOTE (@EdwardTHardy) December 12, 2019

Hmmm. Is someone picking on a child? The pres of the US is calling out a child in a negative way. He has no ability to restrain himself on any topic. Trump is far less mature than a 10 year old let alone Greta. Pathetic. — Cherisse🇺🇸 (@cwaligura) December 12, 2019

"Stop being so hysterical, Female Minor With a Strongly-Held Conviction That I Find Inconvenient!"

– Trump to Greta Thunberg, December 12, 2019 https://t.co/PfiRD5uXdo — Anne Skank (@Angry_Jewess) December 12, 2019

First Brazil’s Bolsonaro and now Trump. These old men are so threatened by Greta aren’t they? https://t.co/7AkEIs0UJl — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) December 12, 2019

Too bad Donnieboy. She will get Nobel Prize that you never will! Trump launches snide attack on Greta Thunberg after she beats him to Time Person of the Year , more details : https://t.co/EVcePaHNdw pic.twitter.com/REn9GznZ9Z — Joey [email protected] (@AAsshole5) December 12, 2019

Greta is Person of the Year.

Mr. Trump is going to be impeached.

The majority of his compatriots hate him.

Mr. Trump must be very jealous. — Heike C. (@DreiFarbenLila) December 12, 2019

