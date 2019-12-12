Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Little man is so jealous’: Trump torched for whining about Greta Thunberg winning Time Person of the Year

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday once again lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after she won Time Magazine’s Person of the Year honor.

Trump accused Thunberg of having anger issues called Time’s decision to honor her work to push for global action on climate change “ridiculous.”

Many Twitter users roasted the president for going after the teen climate activist just because she won an honor that he so desperately covets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks Greta Thunberg again after she beats him for Time Person of the Year

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was awarded Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

"So ridiculous," the president wrote on Twitter in reaction to Thunberg's honor. "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump facing ‘critical stage’ in trio of lawsuits as Senate prepares for impeachment trial

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

As the U.S. Senate anticipates receiving articles of impeachment levied against Donald Trump, the president is also waiting to see if a trio of lawsuits filed against him are allowed to proceed through the courts.

According to NPR, "A trio of lawsuits claiming that Trump's business dealings are violating the Constitution have been ping-ponging in federal courts for months, but all three cases are now advancing to critical stages."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump will probably ‘win’ impeachment — unless Democrats can tell a better story

Published

60 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

With the goal of protecting American democracy, the Democratic Party has (finally) decided to impeach our lawless, and profligate president.

On Tuesday, House Democrats released articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Those are being marked up in the Judiciary Committee and should reach the House floor on Friday.

After a two month-long investigation, the Democrats have charged Trump with obstructing Congress and abusing power, as related to the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s ongoing efforts to encourage foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Continue Reading
 
 