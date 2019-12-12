Quantcast
Trump attacks Greta Thunberg again after she beats him for Time Person of the Year

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was awarded Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous,” the president wrote on Twitter in reaction to Thunberg’s honor. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

This is not the first time that the president has personally attacked Thunberg. Back in September, the president sarcastically mocked Thunberg’s angry speech at the United Nations about global inaction on climate change by calling her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg responded to the president’s ridicule at the time by changing her Twitter biography to read, “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

