Maddow reports on ‘a tide of major newspaper editorials’ drowning Trump’s impeachment defenses
On Thursday, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow noted the sheer volume of editorial boards from newspapers across America calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.
“The editorials that Steve Cohen introduced into the record there that Doug Collins from Georgia said he wanted to read and Steve Cohen said ‘I’d love for you to read them,’ they’re part of a tide of major newspaper editorials that have come out all of a sudden in the last few days in favor of impeachment,” said Maddow. “USA TODAY’s editorial board saying, quote, ‘Until recently we believed impeachment proceedings would be unhealthy for an already polarized nation, rather than simply leaving Trump’s fate up to voters next November. But Trump’s egregious transgressions and stonewalling in his thuggish effort to trade American arms for foreign dirt on Joe Biden resembled Richard Nixon. It’s precisely the type of misconduct the framers had in mind when they wrote impeachment into the Constitution.”
Maddow continued to show more editorials.
“This is from the Washington Post editorial board, which has been critical of impeachment so far,” said Maddow. “Quote, ‘We take no pleasure in recommending the president’s impeachment and are aware of the considerable costs and risks — considerable costs and risks further dividing and inflaming our politics, turning impeachment into one more tool of partisan warfare, perhaps giving Mr. Trump unwarranted aid in his re-election effort. But the House must make its decision based on the facts and merits, setting aside unpredictable effects.'”
“Here’s the Boston Globe,” said Maddow. “Their editorial board calls President Trump’s behavior the textbook definition of corruption. ‘The evidence is that Trump’s actions are just the sort of behavior the founders had in mind when they devised the recourse for impeachment. The facts show this president has threatened the core values and integrity of our democracy. Congress has a duty to future generations to impeach him.'”
“Here’s the LA Times,” continued Maddow. “Quote, ‘It’s also highly likely that Trump will be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, and that rightly or wrongly he would point to that in his re-election campaign as exoneration. But those concerns must yield to the overwhelming evidence that Trump perverted U.S. foreign policy for his own political gain. That sort of misconduct is outrageous and corrosive of democracy. It can’t be ignored by the House and it merits a full trial by the Senate on whether to remove him from office.'”
“Here’s the Philadelphia Inquirer. The editorial board there is singling out the second article against the president,” Maddow went on. “They say, quote, ‘It is the second article, the obstruction of Congress, by his unprecedented categorical and defiance of subpoenas and the members of Congress who initiated President Trump has severely disrespected his office and the document he swore to protect and uphold. Should this process end with a trial and a Senate vote to remove him from office, a prospect that seems highly unlikely, it’s not hard to imagine that he would insist that the process was invalid, and he would refuse to go. Such an act of tyranny is what the Constitution was created to protect against. That’s why this impeachment process is urgent and should move forward without delay.'”
‘People died in Ukraine’: Democrat lectures Doug Collins for Trump’s abuse of power costing lives
During Thursday's impeachment hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) laid bare the human cost of President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine to force them to hunt for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's family — something that ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) spent the previous day denying.
"In my colleague's efforts to defend this president, you want him to be someone he's not. You want him to be someone he is telling you he is not," said Swalwell. "You're trying to defend the call in so many different ways, and he's saying, guys, it was a perfect call. He's not who you want him to be. And let me tell you how selfish his acts were. And ranking member Collins, you can deny this as much as you want. People died in Ukraine at the hands of Russia," said Swalwell. "In Ukraine, since September 2018 when it was voted on by Congress, was counting on our support. One year passed and people died. And you may not want to think about that, it may be hard for you to think about that, but they died when the selfish, selfish president withheld the aid for his own personal gain."
Trump administration heavily redacted documents concerning their withholding of Ukraine aid
The Trump administration has refused to disclose how key officials at the Department of Defense and the White House Office of Management and Budget reacted to President Trump’s decision to halt military aid to Ukraine.
On Nov. 25, federal district court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered the administration to produce records reflecting what these officials said to one another about the legality and appropriateness of Trump’s order. The Center for Public Integrity sought the information in Freedom of Information Act requests filed in late September.
Donald Trump Jr laughs at the prospect that Bill Barr will eventually lock up Trump’s political enemies
On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a video of Attorney General William Barr saying that he is constantly asked when Democrats are going to prison for their treatment of President Donald Trump, and he jokingly responded "these things take time."
Trump Jr. repeated that particular line in his tweet, accompanied by a series of laughing face emojis:
These things take time. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TX7DuYgAsr
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 13, 2019