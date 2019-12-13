‘Mafia in action’: Experts concerned by Giuliani and son walking into White House during impeachment vote

Legal experts are perplexed and expressing concern on the news Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly is under criminal investigation, walked into the White House just as the Judiciary Committee was passing Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto and others posted this photo around 10:30 AM Friday morning:

Trump has been emboldened, not chastened, by impeachment. His personal attorney is at the WH right now after his trip to Ukraine to continue to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, the heart of this impeachment itself. And GOP is no longer lodging any protest. This is the reality for 2020. pic.twitter.com/Qhfs1CyJjD — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s son Andrew, reportedly a failed pro golfer, works for the White House as Public Liaison Assistant to President Donald Trump. He makes $95,000 annually – more than twice as much as the Obama official who held that office previously – and is unofficially Trump’s “liaison to the sports community.”

Attorney Amee Vanderpool summed up the issue.

“So the man who has been creating false spin about Joe Biden creating favors and access for his son, just brought his own son to the Oval during Trump’s most critical time in office.”

Former SDNY Federal Prosecutor Mimi Rocah summed up the consternation many are feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mafia in action at the White House. This is just so surreal. https://t.co/FBizu10kLK — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) December 13, 2019

CNN national security analyst and former Obama National Security Council advisor:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ask yourself what kind of President opens the WH gates to a man under counterintelligence investigation? Hope Rudy left his phone at home. Otherwise a lot of people are probably listening to his WH meetings. https://t.co/S6AbkHxr7K — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. Attorney now a law professor and an MSNBC legal analyst:

I thought Trump would throw Rudy under the bus. I was wrong. What must that mean Rudy knows? https://t.co/fAX0vydxUn — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist:

The Ukraine scheming continues as the House impeaches the president for Ukraine scheming. https://t.co/PNz4gjTnWQ — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 13, 2019

Attorney and commentator:

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a year left until the 2020 election. Giuliani is continuing the complained of behavior at the WH. Mitch McConnell has openly stated that he is coordinating with the WH. The House wields some power over this now, but it seems to be in an irrational hurry to give it up. https://t.co/9Fq4jrKj9f — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 13, 2019

Former special assistant to the president who sat on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council:

This is why impeachment matters 👇 https://t.co/kNfJpwboFW — Jeffrey Prescott (@jeffreyprescott) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT