McConnell shredded for lying about 'impeachment obsession' slowing Senate's work

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats have called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy on a stalled legislative agenda.

The Kentucky Republican accuses the Democratic minority of holding up legislation and failing to do their jobs as the House conducts impeachment hearings, and taunted them to help him pass GOP-backed bills, reported Newsweek.

“It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills,” McConnell said. “(They’re) blocking funding for our armed forces and delaying the [National Defense Authorization Act], a must-pass bill for our troops.”

But Democrats are flooding the majority leader’s Twitter feed with reminders that he has failed to bring to a vote hundreds of bills passed by the Democratic House majority.

McConnell’s Democratic challenger Amy McGrath was among the critics who called out the GOP leader’s hypocrisy.

December 10, 2019

By

Democrats have called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hypocrisy on a stalled legislative agenda.

The Kentucky Republican accuses the Democratic minority of holding up legislation and failing to do their jobs as the House conducts impeachment hearings, and taunted them to help him pass GOP-backed bills, reported Newsweek.

We’re a few weeks from the end of 2019 and Congress is feeling the impact from months of Democrat heel-dragging. The impeachment obsession has brought us into December with core, routine governing duties still unfulfilled. It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills.

Kamala Harris leads 27 Senate Democrats in call for Trump to fire Stephen Miller

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

More than half the Democrats in the Senate have issued a letter to the White House calling on President Donald Trump to fire White House senior adviser Stephen Miller after leaked emails showed Miller promoting white nationalist outlets and ideology.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and 26 other Senate Democrats, including presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., signed the letter.

“We write to demand the immediate removal of Stephen Miller as your advisor,” said the letter, which was first obtained by HuffPost. “What is driving Mr. Miller” is “not national security, it’s white supremacy — something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House.”

Trump proposed evacuating 25 million people from Seoul as tensions with North Korea escalated: new tell-all

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

According to a new book by counter-terrorism expert Peter Bergen, Donald Trump proposed evacuating all 25 million citizens living in Seoul, South Korea at a time when tensions were on the rise with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

The Guardian reports Bergen states in his book, "Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos," the president was shown a map of North and South Korea in 2017 at a time when Kim was ordering an increase in missile tests.

