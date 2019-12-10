McConnell shredded for lying about ‘impeachment obsession’ slowing Senate’s work

Democrats have called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy on a stalled legislative agenda.

The Kentucky Republican accuses the Democratic minority of holding up legislation and failing to do their jobs as the House conducts impeachment hearings, and taunted them to help him pass GOP-backed bills, reported Newsweek.

We’re a few weeks from the end of 2019 and Congress is feeling the impact from months of Democrat heel-dragging. The impeachment obsession has brought us into December with core, routine governing duties still unfulfilled. It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 9, 2019

“It is past time to get serious and pass these key bills,” McConnell said. “(They’re) blocking funding for our armed forces and delaying the [National Defense Authorization Act], a must-pass bill for our troops.”

But Democrats are flooding the majority leader’s Twitter feed with reminders that he has failed to bring to a vote hundreds of bills passed by the Democratic House majority.

McConnell’s Democratic challenger Amy McGrath was among the critics who called out the GOP leader’s hypocrisy.

We’re a few weeks from the end of 2019 and there are still more than 400 House-passed bills sitting on your desk… https://t.co/qI63hWMNUS — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) December 10, 2019