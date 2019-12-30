‘Me me me!’ Trump dunked in scorn for making anti-Semitic stabbing attack about himself

President Donald Trump managed to find a way to position himself as a victim of a stabbing at a New York rabbi’s home.

A masked man barged into the Monsey home late Saturday and stabbed five Hasidic Jews with a machete before he was driven outside by others, and the president finally condemned the attack — which is under investigation as a possible hate crime — in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

Some House Democrats urged Trump to more clearly condemn anti-Semitism, but the president instead on Monday offered thanks for supportive remarks by former New York assemblyman Dov Hikind on Fox News.

Thank you to highly respected Jewish leader Dov Hikind for his wonderful statements about me this morning on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2019

Other Twitter users were disgusted.

Wtf cares about YOU! Sickening words from a forever narcissist. You’ve done nothing and only help encourage anti Semitism. Fake and phony. And YOU ARE STILL IMPEACHED!!#IMPOTUS — M. Resists (@AngryFedupVtr) December 30, 2019

Just WOW! He never misses a chance to make everything about him. — Krystle Cortez (@krystlecortez) December 30, 2019

It’s always about you.. sad. Little..man — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) December 30, 2019

Your self congratulatory psychoses in the wake of human tragedy is sickening. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 30, 2019

Why is it always about you? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 30, 2019

You are a bottomless pit of need and self loathing — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) December 30, 2019

All about….'Me, Me, Me' 🙄 Only thing he's ever cared about. Not even a new born baby is this selfish/needy.#MeMyselfAndI — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) December 30, 2019

His hunger for praise and validation makes him a vulnerable weak little man who gets played more than a free video game at an arcade. — Jason Baum (@jasonbaum) December 30, 2019

I've never heard of this "respected Jewish leader" but yeah, he seems like your kind of guy. (source: https://t.co/8j5XIkEnFx ) pic.twitter.com/YtZfr5IlNn — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 30, 2019

The narcissism never ends. "Thank you to highly respected Jewish leader Dov Hikind for his wonderful statements about me this morning…" 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/X4YHltHnfC — THE G🤥P'S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) December 30, 2019