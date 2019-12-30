Quantcast
‘Me me me!’ Trump dunked in scorn for making anti-Semitic stabbing attack about himself

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump managed to find a way to position himself as a victim of a stabbing at a New York rabbi’s home.

A masked man barged into the Monsey home late Saturday and stabbed five Hasidic Jews with a machete before he was driven outside by others, and the president finally condemned the attack — which is under investigation as a possible hate crime — in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Some House Democrats urged Trump to more clearly condemn anti-Semitism, but the president instead on Monday offered thanks for supportive remarks by former New York assemblyman Dov Hikind on Fox News.

Other Twitter users were disgusted.

