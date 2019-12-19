Meghan McCain compares Trump’s ‘horrific’ cruelty against widows to reporter’s ‘impeachmas’ tweet
Meghan McCain denounced President Donald Trump’s “horrific monstrosity” toward widows, which he again displayed shortly after his impeachment.
The president suggested Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) should have voted against impeachment because he’d shown respect to her late husband, veteran lawmaker John Dingell, whom he suggested was in hell.
“In all candidness, Congresswoman Dingell reached out to me,” said McCain, whose mother and late father have come under similar attack by the president.
“There’s a specific kind of horrific monstrosity in this man that does this type of thing to widows,” she added. “My mother has also reached out to her. The people in this room, you all heard them groan, we’re all with her on this, but I think for me yesterday, I was watching the impeachment process when I got home last night, and I too would not have voted for it, and I also think Tulsi Gabbard has balls of steel to vote present because that’s what I would have done if I were her, as well, and then this happens.”
McCain then compared Trump’s targeted cruelty to a journalist’s Twitter post joking about impeachment.
“I think part of the problem is so many people are conflicted, at least with conservatives like I am, everything is so politicized,” she said. “You have a Washington Post reporter tweeting, Rachel Bade, ‘Merry Impeachmas from the Washington Post team,’ it was so politicized, and then you see him doing a rally in front of supporters cheering for someone’s death, and cheering for a beloved World War II hero and congressman and making pain of a family’s Christmastime and grief exponentially worse.”
“I don’t understand — if you have no heart, fine,” McCain added. “I said yesterday I gave up on him having a conscience or a heart, but the politics of it are so blanking dumb because what you gave about the complete partisanship that I saw, he just lost because it’s cruel.”
