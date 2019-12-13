Melania justifies Trump’s bullying of Greta Thunberg: She’s ‘an activist who travels the globe’
Responding to climate activist Greta Thunberg being named TIME’s Person of the Year this week, President Trump lashed out with his usual vindictiveness, this time directed at a 16-year-old.
“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”
Some called Trump’s tweet hypocritical, considering it came after a wave of outrage emanated from the Trump camp over Professor Pamela Karlan daring to mention the president’s son, Barron, during the impeachment hearings in Washington D.C. last week.
“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Melania Trump tweeted. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”
But many were wondering how the First Lady’s words square with the fact that her own husband clearly didn’t follow her advice — advice that’s the main message behind her BeBest anti-bullying campaign — which prompted Melania to address the apparent contradiction in a statement released today.
“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children,” read the White House statement released on behalf of Melania. “It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do.”
Then, the statement seemed to justify Trump’s attack.
“Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches,” the statement continued. “He is a 13-year-old who wanted and deserves privacy.”
Statement from @PressSec to me regarding @FLOTUS response to @realDonaldTrump’s tweet directed at @GretaThunberg : pic.twitter.com/4BPxK2KSTd
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 13, 2019
Many saw the tweet as an attempt to blame Thunberg for Trump’s words.
Then maybe, just maybe @Presssec and @FLOTUS should not have been running around shining the Bat Signal on a bad pun that barely should have had the spark of static cling. #BarronTrump deserves MUCH better parents than what he got.
— Hermione Rufflebum (@_SavvyCat_) December 13, 2019
so hold up wait…..they are blaming the victim (Greta) here?
— Aaron Roth (@aaronjroth) December 13, 2019
Always a double standard in this Administration about everything. Ridiculous!
— J (@Grand2boys) December 13, 2019
“So it is OK for us to be hypocrites.”
That last part must have gotten cut out when you posted the screencapture, right? 😉
— 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop🌊 (@BishesBrew) December 13, 2019
Nothing else was expected. 🙄
— Håkan Dahlström 🇪🇺 (@hakandahlstrom) December 13, 2019
That’s why BeBest is a joke. She has no credibility on the issue
— Tanya Chirayil (@MsChiChi) December 13, 2019
Commentary
Trump and the ‘deep state’ are in lockstep when it comes to torture
It’s a paradox of impeachment politics.
As President Trump faces charges of high crimes and misdemeanors in Congress, he denounces the alleged “deep state” cabal out to get him. His campaign is running a powerful online ad about the supposed conspiracy. It features footage of former CIA director John Brennan and former acting director John McLaughlin at a recent event in Washington. I had a memorable encounter with Brennan at the event, so I know what he’s talking about. No one has demonized the CIA leadership more effectively than Trump.
Trump is ‘the world’s greatest snake oil salesman’: Former CIA director
Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC Friday that the president's latest comments about the impeachment scandal prove he's a fraud.
Host Andrea Mitchell noted that it's clear President Donald Trump is feeling anxious about impeachment, but he's still very confident in his economy. "But I want to ask you about our place in the world," she said.
"That Oval Office footage is a very good example of why Donald Trump is, I think, one of the world's greatest snake-oil salesman," Brennan began. "He is totally unprincipled and doesn't care about telling on untruths and knowingly lying to the American people, and continuing to dispense with the facts but continue to harp on issues that resonate with his base and those who might have some questions about it."
Melania justifies Trump’s bullying of Greta Thunberg: She’s ‘an activist who travels the globe’
Responding to climate activist Greta Thunberg being named TIME's Person of the Year this week, President Trump lashed out with his usual vindictiveness, this time directed at a 16-year-old.
"So ridiculous," Trump tweeted on Thursday. "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"