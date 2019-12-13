Melania justifies Trump’s bullying of Greta Thunberg: She’s ‘an activist who travels the globe’

Responding to climate activist Greta Thunberg being named TIME’s Person of the Year this week, President Trump lashed out with his usual vindictiveness, this time directed at a 16-year-old.

“So ridiculous,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Some called Trump’s tweet hypocritical, considering it came after a wave of outrage emanated from the Trump camp over Professor Pamela Karlan daring to mention the president’s son, Barron, during the impeachment hearings in Washington D.C. last week.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Melania Trump tweeted. “Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it.”

But many were wondering how the First Lady’s words square with the fact that her own husband clearly didn’t follow her advice — advice that’s the main message behind her BeBest anti-bullying campaign — which prompted Melania to address the apparent contradiction in a statement released today.

“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children,” read the White House statement released on behalf of Melania. “It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do.”

Then, the statement seemed to justify Trump’s attack.

“Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches,” the statement continued. “He is a 13-year-old who wanted and deserves privacy.”

Many saw the tweet as an attempt to blame Thunberg for Trump’s words.

Then maybe, just maybe @Presssec and @FLOTUS should not have been running around shining the Bat Signal on a bad pun that barely should have had the spark of static cling. #BarronTrump deserves MUCH better parents than what he got. — Hermione Rufflebum (@_SavvyCat_) December 13, 2019

so hold up wait…..they are blaming the victim (Greta) here? — Aaron Roth (@aaronjroth) December 13, 2019

Always a double standard in this Administration about everything. Ridiculous! — J (@Grand2boys) December 13, 2019

“So it is OK for us to be hypocrites.” That last part must have gotten cut out when you posted the screencapture, right? 😉 — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop🌊 (@BishesBrew) December 13, 2019

Nothing else was expected. 🙄 — Håkan Dahlström 🇪🇺 (@hakandahlstrom) December 13, 2019

That’s why BeBest is a joke. She has no credibility on the issue — Tanya Chirayil (@MsChiChi) December 13, 2019