Mick Mulvaney finds himself ignored and powerless as chaos reigns in Trump’s White House: report

According to a report from Politico, the clock is running out for Mick Mulvaney’s tenure as acting White House chief of staff, as other aides to Donald Trump are urging the president to fire him, sooner rather than later.

Mulvaney, who stepped down from his House seat to first serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), later adding chief of staff to his duties, will likely be asked to resign soon as the president faces his own impeachment ouster.

“Trump allies and White House aides, who have been nudging the president in recent weeks to find a new leader for the team as it delves into a crucial reelection campaign, have been circulating lists of potential replacements for weeks,” the report states.

In the meantime, the once-powerful conservative is finding himself shut out of major deliberations and policy decisions.

“Mulvaney no longer wields much control over White House staff,” Politico notes. “Lately, he has been left out of major personnel and policy decisions, and he is not driving the strategy on impeachment even though he occupies what is historically the most powerful job in the West Wing.”

One White House insider revealed Mulvaney haunts the halls but isn’t sought for advice, stating, “He is there. I’ll leave it at that.”

“He’s like a kid. His role at the dinner table is to be seen and not heard,” the source added.

According to the report, Washington insiders are speculating Mulvaney’s departure could be speeding up now that ardent Trump defender Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) announced he would not run for re-election.

“Just like his predecessors, Reince Priebus and Gen. John Kelly, he eventually lost juice inside the building, according to interviews with nine current and former senior administration officials and Republicans close to the White House,” Politico notes. “While Mulvaney never took a traditional approach to the job and viewed his role based on the ‘let Trump be Trump’ approach, he still got tripped up in the position by a mercurial president and a White House staff that tends to operate like a group of independent contractors pursuing their own portfolios.”

According to the report, the job was always going to be difficult for the South Carolina Republican — or anyone else who takes it.

“The president does not want a traditional chief of staff, plus there is Jared. There are already two chiefs: the president and his son-in-law. There is no room for a third,” said one Trump ally.

