Quantcast
Connect with us

Mick Mulvaney finds himself ignored and powerless as chaos reigns in Trump’s White House: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Politico, the clock is running out for Mick Mulvaney’s tenure as acting White House chief of staff, as other aides to Donald Trump are urging the president to fire him, sooner rather than later.

Mulvaney, who stepped down from his House seat to first serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), later adding chief of staff to his duties, will likely be asked to resign soon as the president faces his own impeachment ouster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump allies and White House aides, who have been nudging the president in recent weeks to find a new leader for the team as it delves into a crucial reelection campaign, have been circulating lists of potential replacements for weeks,” the report states.

In the meantime, the once-powerful conservative is finding himself shut out of major deliberations and policy decisions.

“Mulvaney no longer wields much control over White House staff,” Politico notes. “Lately, he has been left out of major personnel and policy decisions, and he is not driving the strategy on impeachment even though he occupies what is historically the most powerful job in the West Wing.”

One White House insider revealed Mulvaney haunts the halls but isn’t sought for advice, stating, “He is there. I’ll leave it at that.”

“He’s like a kid. His role at the dinner table is to be seen and not heard,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Washington insiders are speculating Mulvaney’s departure could be speeding up now that ardent Trump defender Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) announced he would not run for re-election.

“Just like his predecessors, Reince Priebus and Gen. John Kelly, he eventually lost juice inside the building, according to interviews with nine current and former senior administration officials and Republicans close to the White House,” Politico notes. “While Mulvaney never took a traditional approach to the job and viewed his role based on the ‘let Trump be Trump’ approach, he still got tripped up in the position by a mercurial president and a White House staff that tends to operate like a group of independent contractors pursuing their own portfolios.”

According to the report, the job was always going to be difficult for the South Carolina Republican — or anyone else who takes it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president does not want a traditional chief of staff, plus there is Jared. There are already two chiefs: the president and his son-in-law. There is no room for a third,” said one Trump ally.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts about raising the ‘smocking age to 21’ in hilariously misspelled tweet

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump, taking a break from raging against evangelical Christian publication Christianity Today, boasted about signing a new spending bill that includes raising the age to buy cigarettes to 21.

However, the president misspelled a key word that has in the past proved tricky for him.

"I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today," the president wrote. "It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals 'Cadillac Tax' on Health Plans, raises smocking age to 21!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump brutally mocked for blowup over Christianity Today call to impeach: ‘Eventually everyone will turn on you’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at the evangelical Christianity Today magazine after it called for his impeachment and removal, and many people agreed that attack confirmed the editorial's most damning observations.

The president labeled the publication founded by the late Billy Graham as "radical left," and warned evangelicals the magazine wanted to help elect a "nonbeliever who wants to take your religion & your guns."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Christianity Today editor defiant in face of angry Trump tweet: ‘He’s no longer fit to serve”

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

One day after his editorial in Christianity Today called for the ouster of Donald Trump, the editor-in-chief of the popular evangelical magazine doubled- down on his criticism of the president during a CNN interview.

Speaking with host John Berman, Mark Galli reiterated that the president is deserving of impeachment, saying, "there are times, of course, when there are issues that transcend politics. So this — to me, this is one of them," before adding, "I grant that the Democrats have been partisan in their efforts to remove the president and at times I think have been unfair.”

Continue Reading
 
 