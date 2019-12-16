Mike Flynn was hoping the IG report would help his attacks on the DOJ and FBI
A federal judge has just denied former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn‘s request, and instead has scheduled his sentencing for next month. Flynn plead guilty in December of 2017, but recently filed a motion to have federal prosecutors found in contempt, after claiming entrapment.
“The sworn statements of Mr. Flynn and his former counsel belie his new claims of innocence and his new assertions that he was pressured into pleading guilty to making materially false statements to the FBI,” U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan wrote, The Washington Post reports.
Flynn had been hoping to use the findings in the Dept. of Justice’s Inspector General report as the basis for his claim “that he was misled into unwittingly plead guilty to charges.”
Instead, Judge Sullivan “wrote that it was undisputed that Flynn told the same lies to the FBI, Vice President Pence, and senior White House officials, who repeated them to the American public, leading to his firing in Feb. 2017.”
Rut roh, Mike Flynn. pic.twitter.com/ElrKq2Rckc
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 16, 2019
Flynn, a retired United States Army Lieutenant General, former Trump official, and a convicted felon, will be sentenced January 28, 2020. That is almost exactly three years to the day former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates informed then-White House Counsel Don McGahn Flynn was compromised. Just days later President Donald Trump fired her, after she refused to defend the president’s Muslim ban.
Here’s Flynn during the 2016 campaign attacking Hillary Clinton, “Lock her up!”
FLASHBACK — Mike Flynn: “Lock her up! … If I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail”
Now he wants immunity https://t.co/mJKvZJvyBz pic.twitter.com/zl44VSL7ez
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 30, 2017
Fox News reporter points out another one of Trump’s blatant lies
In a tweet this Monday, President Trump boasted of a new "Stock Market high."
"I will never get bored of telling you that – and we will never get tired of winning!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1206630531162611712
But according to Fox News reporter John Roberts, Trump, according to his own words, gets bored of the stock market often.
“'If the stock market goes up or down ? I don’t watch the stock market.' President Trump - NATO summit, London 12.3.2019," Roberts tweeted.
GOP’s laughable defenses of Trump show they have ‘discarded logic’: conservative
This Wednesday, December 18, the two articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee has approved against President Donald Trump — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — are expected to come up for a full vote on the House floor. With Trump likely to be indicted for both articles by the House and later judged “guilty” or “not guilty” in a Senate trial, many Republicans are aggressively rallying to the president’s defense. But conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, on the other hand, has been an outspoken supporter of impeaching Trump — and in a December 16 column, she asserts that many of the defenses coming from Trump’s defenders in the GOP are bogus.
Rep. Debbie Dingell ‘shaken’ after Trump maliciously drags her dead husband into impeachment fight
Speaking on CNN this Monday, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) said that "when a President uses his office for his own private, personal political gain, that's disturbing."
While choosing to not divulge how she'll vote on the impeachment of President Trump, Dingell reminded viewers that she was a direct target of President Trump's attacks, who invoked the memory of her dead husband John Dingell in a tweet this Saturday.