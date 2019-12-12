Mike Huckabee to tell Sean Hannity why Trump is ‘eligible for a 3rd term’ as president of the United States
In a tweet this Thursday, former Arkansas governor and current Fox News host Mike Huckabee raised a few eyebrows announcing an upcoming appearance on Sean Hannity’s show, where he said he’ll be explaining why President Trump is “eligible for a 3rd term.”
“I’ll be on @seanhannity 2nite @FoxNews at 9pm ET and will explain how @realDonaldTrump will be eligible for a 3rd term due to the illegal attempts by Comey, Dems, and media , et al attempting to oust him as @POTUS so that’s why I was named to head up the 2024 re-election,” Huckabee tweeted.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 12, 2019
There’s no indication that a “2024 re-election” effort even exists, so it’s not clear if Huckabee is being serious or not. Either way, his tweet unsurprisingly was the subject of mockery in the comment thread that opened up beneath it.
lol. Bootlicker
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) December 12, 2019
Hitting the moonshine a little early aren’t you Governor?
— Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) December 12, 2019
Your son’s dogs have better prospects for 2024.
— Dan Editor YouTube (@FoldableHuman) December 12, 2019
Everyone else will be in the real world, where he won’t even get a second term.
— Bob Sacamano (@BenjaBroTay) December 12, 2019
Have you read the Constitution? Or perhaps I should start right at the beginning with “can you read”? Necessary to ask due to the high illiteracy rate among Republicans.
— Penny Baldwin-French (@scoutkayaker) December 12, 2019
Throttlebottom, now THAT’S a new one!
— BladeOfWicca (@TelRitter) December 12, 2019
Ouch – have some respect for canines, eh
— heather mclaughlin (@Heaven_on_2011) December 12, 2019
In other words, you’re about to make something up. 3rd term presidency should never again be uttered by any American loyal to the democracy and rule of law.
— (@exavierpope) December 12, 2019
