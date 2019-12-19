Military veteran confronts Republican Matt Gaetz for putting Trump ahead of the Constitution
In Florida, there is no more vigorous or strident a defender of President Donald Trump than Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is always more than happy to berate any Republican he considers insufficiently Trumpian and warn that a primary challenge could await GOP members of Congress who dare to step out of line. The 37-year-old Gaetz has been a consistent source of Trumpian talking points during the impeachment efforts against the president, and on Monday, a military veteran called him out in person for being more loyal to Trump than to the U.S. Constitution.
In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran (who is with the anti-Trump group Common Defense) can be seen in Washington, D.C. telling Gaetz why he believes Trump committed impeachable acts. The veteran asked Gaetz if he has a problem with Trump “exploiting military aid” to Ukraine for his own political benefit, and Gaetz responded, “I don’t think that he exploited military aid. You keep asserting these premises that aren’t true.”
GOP Rep @mattgaetz told #VeteransForImpeachment that democracy is not sacred.
Those of us who served feel differently. pic.twitter.com/QaQrTkG6fw
— Common Defense (@commondefense) December 17, 2019
The veteran went on to ask Gaetz, “So, you’re going to have the president’s back no matter what?” And after Gaetz replied, “That’s not true,” the veteran asserted, “I think the concern of me and fellow veterans is that we both swore the same oath. If you’re not willing to hold Trump accountable to his oath of office, then you are betraying yours.”
The veteran also asked Gaetz if he considers democracy “sacred,” to which the Trumpian congressman replied, “Sacred implies something like God and faith.” A congressman’s oath of office, Gaetz told the veteran, is “super important, but not necessarily sacred.”
After serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010-2016, Gaetz was sworn in for his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2017 and was reelected in the 2018 midterms.
Evangelical leaders claim Democrats actually ‘impeached millions of Americans’
According to the right-wing outlet Newsmax, a pair of evangelical leaders issued a joint statement in defense of President Trump, declaring the impeachment effort against him to actually be an impeachment of the "millions of Americans" who voted for him.
"The United States House of Representatives embarked upon the only exclusively partisans impeachment effort in American history, and millions of Americans recognize that the House leadership is not actually impeaching the president of the United States but the policies and people that he represents," Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Rev. Johnnie Moore wrote in a joint statement provided to Newsmax.
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign spreads blatant lie that Rep. Clyburn said the president should be hanged
President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is spreading a blatant lie that Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) called for the president to be hanged.
A tweet sent out by the Trump War Room Twitter account claims that "The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: 'Hang him!' This hatred and anger is out of control!"
However, watching the video of Clyburn reveals he said no such thing.
Rather, the video in question shows a CNN interview in which Clyburn describes the kind of trial that he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will set up that will be designed to deliver a quick acquittal.
2020 Election
Mysterious PAC propping up embattled Susan Collins’ attempt to hang onto to her seat
According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" team, embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is getting an assist in her campaign to cling to her seat after sentiment in her state turned against her after she voted to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court despite accusations of sexual improprieties.
Collins -- along with Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) -- has been targeted by Democrats for ouster in the 2020 election where voter turnout is expected to be high with President Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket.