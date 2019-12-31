Millions of Fox News fans expected to lose their beloved channel at midnight: reports

Fox News is famous for its continuous high viewership, but contract disagreements between hundreds of mid-range and local cable providers and Fox could leave millions of customers without access to the channel, Gizmodo reports.

According to Gizmodo, the disputes stem from the fact that Fox is raising the price of a collective bargaining agreement with the providers to the tune of double-digits.

According to a report from the entertainment site CinemaBlend, Fox viewers can avoid having access to their beloved channel interrupted if all the cable providers simply agree to the fee hikes — which eventually result in raised prices for customers.

“Unfortunately, individual customers don’t really have a lot of agency when it comes to agreements at this level, and the fact that it affects mostly non-national TV providers doesn’t help to sway monolithic companies like Fox,” CimenaBlend’s Nick Venable writes. “Though it’s possible a groundswell of support across the Internet could inspire Fox to rethink its contractual numbers, that’s highly unlikely, especially this close to the December 31 deadline.”