Millions of Fox News fans expected to lose their beloved channel at midnight: reports
Fox News is famous for its continuous high viewership, but contract disagreements between hundreds of mid-range and local cable providers and Fox could leave millions of customers without access to the channel, Gizmodo reports.
According to Gizmodo, the disputes stem from the fact that Fox is raising the price of a collective bargaining agreement with the providers to the tune of double-digits.
According to a report from the entertainment site CinemaBlend, Fox viewers can avoid having access to their beloved channel interrupted if all the cable providers simply agree to the fee hikes — which eventually result in raised prices for customers.
“Unfortunately, individual customers don’t really have a lot of agency when it comes to agreements at this level, and the fact that it affects mostly non-national TV providers doesn’t help to sway monolithic companies like Fox,” CimenaBlend’s Nick Venable writes. “Though it’s possible a groundswell of support across the Internet could inspire Fox to rethink its contractual numbers, that’s highly unlikely, especially this close to the December 31 deadline.”
GOP Sen. Susan Collins will ‘fall in line behind Moscow Mitch’ on impeachment: Maine writer Stephen King
On Tuesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) became the second Republican senator to state that she could support witnesses testifying in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, joining her colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — a potential blow to efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to ensure an expedited trial and acquittal.
But one of her constituents who was not impressed was novelist Stephen King, who warned that Collins is likely, in the end, to do whatever McConnell wants her to do:
Andrew McCabe apologized for misleading investigators about leaks to the press: FBI agents
According to newly released interview transcripts, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe expressed remorse to internal FBI investigators for changing his story about a conversation he had with a Wall Street Journal reporter.
The Daily Beast reports that the transcripts were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
Trump denies golfing during his Florida vacation while he had his Benghazi moment in Iraq
President Donald Trump denied golfing on Tuesday while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago.
"The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT," Trump claimed.
According to pool reports, Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 10:46 a.m.
The motorcade left the golf course 49 minutes later.
Trump did not explain why he drove to his golf course but did not play a round.
According to Trump Golf Count, it was his 236th day at a golf course while in office.