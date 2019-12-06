Morning Joe drops a Rust Belt bomb on Trump now that impeachment is a reality

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski kicked off Friday morning with bad news for Donald Trump about recent polling in the battleground Rust Belt states showing his re-election prospects crumbling even if he does survive impeachment ouster.
“You go through new Morning Consult Trump approval ratings, and it really shows how unpopular he is,” host Scarborough began. “And in some of these states they show how impeachment is really either keeping him from gaining momentum with all the money he’s wasting and it’s not moving anything.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Ohio, he’s minus five,” he explained. “Pennsylvania, minus seven, underwater. Iowa underwater, minus 13. Minnesota, underwater, minus 13. And the biggest two for last: Wisconsin, minus 14 and Michigan minus 14.”
“That would explain his mood,” co-host Brezinski offered.
“It explains his mood, first of all” Scarborough concurred. “But secondly, all of these clowns that have been going around saying that impeachment’s backfiring and this is hurting. No — he can gain no momentum. He’s getting absolutely slaughtered in these state polls and, again, everybody always says, you know, don’t look at the national polls, the national polls don’t matter; Trump can win or lose by four or five percentage points in the popular vote but he’ll still win the states. We’re less than a year out from the general election, he’s underwater by double digits in Iowa, in Wisconsin, and in Michigan. and doing really badly in other states.”
The host also noted that the president is floundering in normally reliable states such as Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brezinski kicked off Friday morning with bad news for Donald Trump about recent polling in the battleground Rust Belt states showing his re-election prospects crumbling even if he does survive impeachment ouster.
"You go through new Morning Consult Trump approval ratings, and it really shows how unpopular he is," host Scarborough began. "And in some of these states they show how impeachment is really either keeping him from gaining momentum with all the money he's wasting and it's not moving anything."
"Ohio, he's minus five," he explained. "Pennsylvania, minus seven, underwater. Iowa underwater, minus 13. Minnesota, underwater, minus 13. And the biggest two for last: Wisconsin, minus 14 and Michigan minus 14."
On the Thursday of the second week of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearings, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a special guest on his weekly podcast, Carl Bernstein. It was Bernstein, with fellow Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, whose reporting broke open the story of how the Committee to Re-elect the President burglarized Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate office building in Washington, D.C. That reporting and the impeachment hearings that followed eventually forced President Richard Nixon to resign in disgrace in 1974. Bharara wanted to hear about what differences Bernstein sees between the Nixon impeachment proceedings and Donald Trump’s today.
A former Ukrainian lawmaker who has peddled dirt on Joe Biden's family was arrested earlier this week in Germany, where he is awaiting extradition to his home country.
Oleksandr Onyshchenko, who had close ties to Ukraine's former president before fleeing the country to avoid embezzlement allegations, was arrested Friday by German authorities at the request of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, reported The Daily Beast.