MSNBC panel bursts into laughter over reports that Trump may wimp out of presidential debates
An MSNBC panel mocked President Donald Trump over the idea that he would be too afraid to debate his Democratic opponent in 2020.
The proposition was suggested by the New York Times last week that the president would simply refuse to attend debates.
“I honestly think if Donald Trump refuses to debate the Democratic nominee, whoever that nominee is, I think most people will recognize that that is not an act of strength but an act of cowardice,” said Neera Tanden.
“He’s going say it’s because it’s not fair,” noted MSNBC host Chris Jansing.
“Fair over what? That the person is better? That the person is a better debater?” asked Tanden.
Jansing explained that Trump doesn’t like the rules of debates.
“I’m sure. I know, that is exactly what he says. And he says that about everything,” Tanden replied. “I think the majority of the country — maybe not his base, but the majority of the country will recognize he will be the only incumbent who has not debated an opponent, a general election opponent in American history really. I think he will look pretty pathetic. So I do think it makes sense for the Democratic electorate to look at someone who can weather the punches. Even if it’s not on the debate stage.”
Watch the exchange below:
