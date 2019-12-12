MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika blast Trump for attacking teenager just days after GOP freakout over Barron

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slammed President Donald Trump for attacking teenager Greta Thunberg just a week after his allies scandalized an impeachment witness for mentioning the president’s son.

Republicans, including first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, complained last week that law professor Pamela Karlan had unfairly attacked Barron Trump by mentioning his name during her impeachment testimony, and the “Morning Joe” hosts called out their hypocrisy after the president attacked the teenage climate activist after Time named her “Person of the Year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

“They’re just such bad actors!” Scarborough said.

“Awful,” Brzezinski agreed. “He’s awful.”

Scarborough pointed out that Karlan had not said anything derogatory about the president’s son, but instead made a pun on his name to explain that the U.S. is a democracy and not a monarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The professor didn’t attack their child at all, it was a pun,” Scarborough said. “But here Donald Trump is actually attacking a child. Will Melania come out and criticize him today?”