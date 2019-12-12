MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika blast Trump for attacking teenager just days after GOP freakout over Barron
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski slammed President Donald Trump for attacking teenager Greta Thunberg just a week after his allies scandalized an impeachment witness for mentioning the president’s son.
Republicans, including first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, complained last week that law professor Pamela Karlan had unfairly attacked Barron Trump by mentioning his name during her impeachment testimony, and the “Morning Joe” hosts called out their hypocrisy after the president attacked the teenage climate activist after Time named her “Person of the Year.”
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
“They’re just such bad actors!” Scarborough said.
“Awful,” Brzezinski agreed. “He’s awful.”
Scarborough pointed out that Karlan had not said anything derogatory about the president’s son, but instead made a pun on his name to explain that the U.S. is a democracy and not a monarchy.
“The professor didn’t attack their child at all, it was a pun,” Scarborough said. “But here Donald Trump is actually attacking a child. Will Melania come out and criticize him today?”
GOP pounded by outgoing lawmaker Denny Heck in blunt-talking CNN interview: ‘Are there no limits?’
One week after Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) announced that he would not run for re-election, he stopped by CNN to discuss the House's expected vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- then used some of his time to take some hard shots at the Republican Party.
Speaking with host John Berman, Heck was resolute in stating that Trump broke the law and should be ousted from office, before turning to discuss his surprise announcement where we wrote in a ltter to his fellow lawmakers, "I will never understand how some of my colleagues, in many ways good people, could ignore or deny the president’s unrelenting attack on a free press, his vicious character assassination of anyone who disagreed with him, and his demonstrably very distant relationship with the truth.”
‘Little man is so jealous’: Trump torched for whining about Greta Thunberg winning Time Person of the Year
President Donald Trump on Thursday once again lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg after she won Time Magazine's Person of the Year honor.
Trump accused Thunberg of having anger issues called Time's decision to honor her work to push for global action on climate change "ridiculous."
Many Twitter users roasted the president for going after the teen climate activist just because she won an honor that he so desperately covets.
2020 may be the last year Republicans hold the majority: MSNBC’s Morning Joe writes political epitaph for GOP
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said next year's election would be the GOP's last as a major party.
The "Morning Joe" host said the Republican Party's refusal to reflect demographic changes would eventually doom its chances, and soon.
"We may look back at 2020 as a last competitive election against the Republican and the Democratic Party," Scarborough said, "a two-party duopoly that's run this nation for many years. Chances are good for 2024, because of demographic changes, Texas goes blue, and Texas becomes a Democratic state, and all everything that Donald Trump and (William) Barr and Stephen Miller are doing now will actually work against them not only four years from now, but also I would say, over the rest of our lifetime, only because the demographic changes are going to be dramatic."