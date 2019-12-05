MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts Mike Pence and Melania Trump for boosting ‘faux outrage’ over Barron reference at impeachment
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump for boosting “faux outrage” over the mention of Barron Trump during an impeachment hearing.
Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan invoked the first name of President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son to make a pun to illustrate the difference between democratic government and aristocratic titles, and Pence and the first lady publicly complained.
“There’s only one person that should be ashamed, Mike Pence,” Scarborough said. “Oh my god.”
The Trump re-election campaign also released a statement denouncing the reference, for which Kaplan apologized, and the “Morning Joe” host accused Pence and Melania Trump of hypocrisy.
“By the way, Melania Trump, I’m still waiting for her to ask her husband to apologize for face-shaming my wife, lying about my wife, saying that she was bleeding badly from a facelift, taking a personal conversation, a private conversation and she never — never did anything,” Scarbough said. “I think she actually attacked Mika, and for her husband lying and face-shaming and talking about, you know, seriously this is — these people have no — think about all the people that Donald Trump has attacked viciously and Melania Trump has quietly sat by and said nothing.”
Scarborough agreed that Karlan had made an error in judgment in bringing up the name of a minor child in a political attack on the president, but he said Trump had repeatedly done far worse.
“There are was a word play, she shouldn’t have done it — just stay away,” he said. “But at the same time, the faux outrage coming from people who — I mean, the guy has basically called me a murderer. I didn’t hear Melania say, ‘don’t do that.'”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s promises on manufacturing jobs have collapsed — all thanks to his trade war
One of President Donald Trump's biggest promises during the 2016 campaign was to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.
However, as Axios reports, the manufacturing sector of the economy is in a major slump and much of it can be attributed to the president's trade wars against multiple countries.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories are going down the drain — thanks to his own appointees
President Donald Trump's insistence that the entire probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a setup by nefarious law enforcement agents has been dealt a significant blow in recent days.
According to multiple reports, Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the origins of the Russia probe will conclude that there was sufficient reason for the FBI to open up an investigation into the Trump campaign given the knowledge they had in the summer of 2016.
Breaking Banner
‘You don’t get to dictate terms’: Trump soundly mocked for demanding speedy resolution to impeachment
President Donald Trump broke with his Republican defenders, who say impeachment is moving too fast, and demanded a quick resolution to the constitutional process.
House Democrats moved the impeachment process from the Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary Committee after nearly two weeks of testimony, and Trump called for a speedy end to the matter.
"The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House," Trump tweeted. "They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy."
"Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he added. "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to 'Clean the Swamp,' and that’s what I am doing!"