MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts Mike Pence and Melania Trump for boosting ‘faux outrage’ over Barron reference at impeachment

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump for boosting “faux outrage” over the mention of Barron Trump during an impeachment hearing.

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan invoked the first name of President Donald Trump’s 13-year-old son to make a pun to illustrate the difference between democratic government and aristocratic titles, and Pence and the first lady publicly complained.

“There’s only one person that should be ashamed, Mike Pence,” Scarborough said. “Oh my god.”

The Trump re-election campaign also released a statement denouncing the reference, for which Kaplan apologized, and the “Morning Joe” host accused Pence and Melania Trump of hypocrisy.

“By the way, Melania Trump, I’m still waiting for her to ask her husband to apologize for face-shaming my wife, lying about my wife, saying that she was bleeding badly from a facelift, taking a personal conversation, a private conversation and she never — never did anything,” Scarbough said. “I think she actually attacked Mika, and for her husband lying and face-shaming and talking about, you know, seriously this is — these people have no — think about all the people that Donald Trump has attacked viciously and Melania Trump has quietly sat by and said nothing.”

Scarborough agreed that Karlan had made an error in judgment in bringing up the name of a minor child in a political attack on the president, but he said Trump had repeatedly done far worse.

“There are was a word play, she shouldn’t have done it — just stay away,” he said. “But at the same time, the faux outrage coming from people who — I mean, the guy has basically called me a murderer. I didn’t hear Melania say, ‘don’t do that.'”