Quantcast
Connect with us

Multiple fatalities, injuries in Texas church shooting

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to a report from KIRO, a shooter opened fire in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement near Fort Worth, on Sunday morning.

Initial reports state that two people were killed and another is in critical condition.

KIRO also reports, “The church was live-streaming its service at the time of the attack, according to WFAA. Parishioners at the mostly full church appeared to duck behind pews and covered their heads, according to the livestream. The suspected shooter was among the people taken to the hospital, authorities said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More details to come as they become available.

Live feed below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Multiple fatalities, injuries in Texas church shooting

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

According to a report from KIRO, a shooter opened fire in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement near Fort Worth, on Sunday morning.

Initial reports state that two people were killed and another is in critical condition.

KIRO also reports, "The church was live-streaming its service at the time of the attack, according to WFAA. Parishioners at the mostly full church appeared to duck behind pews and covered their heads, according to the livestream. The suspected shooter was among the people taken to the hospital, authorities said."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tulsi Gabbard claim Democrats should skip Trump impeachment bluntly brushed aside by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday Afternoon, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) brushed aside advice from fellow Democrat Rep. Tulis Gabbard that Democrats are making a mistake by impeaching Donald YTrump -- saying lawmakers have a constitutional duty to fulfill regardless of her worries that the president will be "emboldened " by the move.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, the Missouri Democrat was asked about his colleagues comments, where she lamented, "I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he’ll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tulsi Gabbard: Impeaching Trump can cause ‘lasting damage’ to America

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 29, 2019

By

Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate who controversially voted "present" on the question of impeaching President Donald Trump, defended her decision on Saturday by saying that she's concerned impeachment will cause "lasting damage" to America.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The Hawaiian legislator told ABC News on Saturday that the idea of Trump winning a second term with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives is a "serious concern" for her and that she believes it would leave "lasting damage" on America."I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he'll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans," Gabbard told the reporter in New Hampshire. She added that her vote was "not a decision of neutrality" but that she was "standing up for the people of this country and our ability to move forward together."

Continue Reading
 
 