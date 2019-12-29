Multiple fatalities, injuries in Texas church shooting
According to a report from KIRO, a shooter opened fire in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement near Fort Worth, on Sunday morning.
Initial reports state that two people were killed and another is in critical condition.
KIRO also reports, “The church was live-streaming its service at the time of the attack, according to WFAA. Parishioners at the mostly full church appeared to duck behind pews and covered their heads, according to the livestream. The suspected shooter was among the people taken to the hospital, authorities said.”
More details to come as they become available.
Live feed below:
Video livestream still from West Freeway Church of Christ #shooting – #shooter is visible wearing a black hood of some sort and a rifle. #WhiteSettlement #WestFreeway #ChurchOfChrist #BreakingNews #Breaking #News
Credit – Obtained by @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/r1pt092DDk
— Josh Jakob Architect (@JJakobDesign) December 29, 2019
#BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: https://t.co/W0Mz2aurOo pic.twitter.com/jcUsveN6x2
— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 29, 2019