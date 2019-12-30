‘Murder Inc says what?’: Twitter fires back at NRA for praising man who killed church shooter
In a tweet this Monday, the official Twitter account for the National Rifle Association (NRA) praised Jack Wilson, the church head of security who killed a gunman within seconds after he killed two people in a North Texas church this weekend.
“The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting,” the NRA’s tweet read. “We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives.”
The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting. We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives. pic.twitter.com/HJCxWrbleL
— NRA (@NRA) December 30, 2019
While there were plenty of people agreeing with the tweet’s sentiment, the comment thread also filled up with people slamming the infamous gun rights organization for being part of the problem when it comes to gun violence.
.. @NRA You’re a domestic terrorist organization, Spreading false information the person you referring to is a retired FBI agent trained all his life to use this weapon…. he’s not one of your moronic rednecks members shooting people so go fuck yourself @NRA tell the truth.
— TheTruth (@inetsoho) December 30, 2019
Murder Inc say what?
— Spudmonkey: De Chelonian Mobile, The Turtle Moves (@spudmonkey66) December 30, 2019
More gun fights, they say, more drawn guns, more shootouts in the streets, more dead people, more people looking for violent solutions.
A sad sad world of pain and grief, and lot of arrogance.
So terribly twisted, so horribly sad.
— kevin russell (@kevinrns) December 30, 2019
Did Jack Wilson give you his permission to use his name and likeness for propaganda? He sounds like a responsible, logical gun owner, the kind you guys don't like so much.
— SageRobinson (@SageRobinson) December 30, 2019
Instead of a sacristy, why not put a corral in a church? A special place for gunfights and baptisms.
Pass the plate and the flak vests too.
— RF (@nepeddlar) December 30, 2019
You spent $200,000 of your members donations on suits for your CEO
— DoesNotExonerate (@kosturdistan) December 30, 2019
Normalizing a church shoot-out? Using your logic then, the safest thing would be to stop attending church. He is a hero because of his FBI training, not a gun manufacturer's lobbying organization.
— Michael Hayward (@haywarmi) December 30, 2019
If you didn't ensure that guns were f-ing rampant in this country, churches wouldn't need armed guards. But why expect anything better from the National Russian Asset? Go to hell.
— PJ DeGenarø (@PJDeGenaro) December 30, 2019
I'm sure the victims and families are super happy to have the sympathies of a terrorist organization.
— Kibble (@Kibble85626172) December 30, 2019
“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. We should know—the NRA has spent decades selling guns to both of them.”
— Charles Ryder (@CapnRyder) December 30, 2019
