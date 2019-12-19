Nancy Pelosi brings down the hammer after McConnell screed: ‘Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that she would name managers to take the impeachment of president Donald Trump to the Senate after Republicans set the ground rules for a trial.

In a rant on the Senate floor earlier on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accused Democrats of undermining the Constitution by impeaching Trump. He gave no indication that Republicans are backing down from their threat not to allow witnesses in Trump’s Senate trial.

Pelosi kicked off her weekly press conference by observing that she and other Democrats have a “spring” in their step after the impeachment vote.

But she quickly shut down questions about the time of when articles of impeachment would be sent to the Senate.

“Do you run the risk as Republicans have said that it seems like you’re playing games with impeachment if you hold onto this articles for too long?” CBS correspondent Nancy Cordes asked the Speaker.

“I’ve said what I’m going to say,” Pelosi cautioned. “The trial, that is where you put the managers. I’m not prepared to put the managers in that bill yet because we don’t know the arena that we are in.”

“Frankly, I don’t are what the Republicans say,” the Speaker added.

Pelosi only took one more question on the subject of a Senate trial.

“We would hope there would be a fair process,” she said. “Just as we hoped they would honor the constitution. I heard some of what Mitch McConnell said today, it reminded me that when they wrote the Constitution, they suspected there could be a rogue president.”

“I don’t think they suspected we could have a rogue president and a rogue leader in the Senate at the same time,” Pelosi lamented.

Watch the video below from CNN.