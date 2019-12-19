‘Why is he so afraid?’ Schumer fires back at McConnell for being unable to mount a defense of Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attacked Democrats for a “rushed and rigged” investigation in the House. But he then admitted that he too would hold a rushed and rigged trial in the Senate, said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: "Leader McConnell accused the House Democrats of an obsession to get rid of Pres. Trump—this from the man who proudly declared his number one goal was to make Pres. Obama a one-term president." https://t.co/9IP5wV4ql0 pic.twitter.com/MTAmIG6UzU — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2019

“In the coming weeks, Republican senators will face a choice: Do they want a fair trial? Or do they want to allow the president free reign?” said Schumer.

Schumer also argued that if the House’s case is so weak, as McConnell said, why he’s then afraid of having witnesses appear.

“We believe the House’s case is strong…but if the Republican leader believes it’s so weak, why is he so afraid of relevant witnesses and documents?” Schumer asked.

Schumer went on to allege that the Republicans would likely ignore a Senate trial altogether. President Donald Trump said that he wants to call witnesses and hold a trial, but McConnell has said he wants no witnesses. McConnell could avoid a trial by holding vote immediately.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has opposed McConnell’s “sham” trial, saying that she won’t send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until McConnell agrees to the rules of the trial.

