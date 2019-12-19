‘Why is he so afraid?’ Schumer fires back at McConnell for being unable to mount a defense of Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attacked Democrats for a “rushed and rigged” investigation in the House. But he then admitted that he too would hold a rushed and rigged trial in the Senate, said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: "Leader McConnell accused the House Democrats of an obsession to get rid of Pres. Trump—this from the man who proudly declared his number one goal was to make Pres. Obama a one-term president." https://t.co/9IP5wV4ql0 pic.twitter.com/MTAmIG6UzU
— ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2019
“In the coming weeks, Republican senators will face a choice: Do they want a fair trial? Or do they want to allow the president free reign?” said Schumer.
Schumer also argued that if the House’s case is so weak, as McConnell said, why he’s then afraid of having witnesses appear.
“We believe the House’s case is strong…but if the Republican leader believes it’s so weak, why is he so afraid of relevant witnesses and documents?” Schumer asked.
Schumer went on to allege that the Republicans would likely ignore a Senate trial altogether. President Donald Trump said that he wants to call witnesses and hold a trial, but McConnell has said he wants no witnesses. McConnell could avoid a trial by holding vote immediately.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has opposed McConnell’s “sham” trial, saying that she won’t send Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until McConnell agrees to the rules of the trial.
Watch the video of the full speech below:
GOP is hopelessly outclassed because they’re ensnared by the nonsense gushing from Fox News: conservative
In a piece for The Washington Post this Thursday, opinion writer Jennifer Rubin recounted the floor speeches from Democrats during Wednesday's impeachment debate, writing that House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-CA) gave the "best speeches of their respective careers."
"Their speeches incorporated facts into logical arguments, interwove historical references and were peppered with sardonic humor," Rubin wrote.
"Such speeches were miles from Republicans’ juvenile, screeching and irrational remarks. Republicans insulted and ridiculed their opponents, stomped and snorted; they deflected and twisted evidence," she continued. "They glared, rolled their eyes, booed and (in the case of the minority whip) melodramatically tore up papers. All in all, it was a remarkable display of how far the party’s collective intellect has deteriorated. Today’s Republicans talk and act like thugs, trash the institution in which they serve and make no effort to engage on a rational basis with their opponents."
Breaking Banner
‘That’s just stupid’: Tulsi Gabbard baffles Democrats after she votes ‘present’ on Trump impeachment
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, came under fire from her Democratic colleagues after casting the lone “present” vote on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.This article first appeared in Salon
The House voted 230-197-1 to impeach Trump for abuse of power and 229-198-1 to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress. Gabbard, who is currently seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the White House, cast the lone “present” vote on both articles.
McConnell whines House inquiry was ‘rushed and rigged’ after admitting he plans to rush and rig Trump’s Senate trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained in a floor speech Thursday that the House "rushed and rigged" the impeachment hearings. But he then admitted that he would basically do the same thing if it came to the Senate.
McConnell began by trashing the Democrats for the rushed hearings, which the Democrats have said is because President Donald Trump's crimes were that egregious and that "obvious." The 2020 election has already begun and Democrats have said that it is important to work swiftly because the president is already working to hurt the election.
Republicans argued that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation took too long, but now they're saying that the Ukraine scandal investigation was too short. McConnell didn't outline how long exactly an investigation should take in his extensive speech to the nation.