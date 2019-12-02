NASA satellite finds crashed Indian Moon lander
A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon has found India’s Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September, the US space agency said Monday.
NASA released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft’s impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US) and associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometers.
In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander.
It added that a person named Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with a positive identification of debris — with the first piece found about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site.
Blasting off in July, emerging Asian giant India had hoped with its Chandrayaan-2 (“Moon Vehicle 2”) mission to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia and regional rival China to make a successful Moon landing, and the first on the lunar south pole.
The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometers above the surface.
Days after the failed landing, the Indian Space Research Organization said it had located the lander, but hadn’t been able to establish communication.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Republicans put a 24-year-old in charge of winning state legislatures — and he’s screwing up badly: report
The 2020 election cycle is one of the most important in years — not just because it will decide whether President Donald Trump will serve a second term, but because state legislative races will determine which party controls the redistricting process in a number of states around the country.
In the previous such redistricting cycle, Republicans invested heavily at the local level and captured an overwhelming majority of state legislative seats, allowing them to aggressively gerrymander a number of states to lock in majorities for a decade. And they hope to accomplish the same thing in 2020 — but their current leadership isn't doing so well.
Former US president Jimmy Carter hospitalized again
Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for treatment of a urinary tract infection, the Carter Center said Monday -- the latest in a series of health issues for the 95-year-old Democrat.
Carter "was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, this past weekend," his center said in a statement.
"He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon."
Last week, Carter -- the first US president to reach the age of 95 -- left the hospital after undergoing successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls.
‘Grinding my teeth so hard they snap off at the roots’: Pelosi frustrates progressives by stalling pro-labor bill while pushing Trump’s trade deal
Progressives on Monday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for reportedly leaving a broadly popular bill boosting union membership on her desk for months while pushing for the passage of one of President Donald Trump's legislative priorities, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, by Christmas.
"I don't know exactly what the holdup is," said Rep. Pramila Jayapa (D-Wash.), a co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus, "it is taking longer than it should given the number of co-sponsors that we have."
Pelosi's decision to push the USMCA forward while leaving the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, on her desk since it passed out of committee on September 25 was the subject of an article by Rachel Cohen at The Intercept Monday morning.