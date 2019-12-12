Netflix Christmas satire in Brazil sparks religious outcry
A Christmas satire on Netflix depicting Jesus in a gay relationship has sparked a backlash in Brazil, where hundreds of thousands signed a petition calling for the film to be axed.
“The First Temptation of Christ” by Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos began streaming on December 3, drawing criticism from conservative politicians, Evangelicals and Catholics.
The teaser for the 46-minute movie says Jesus, who is turning 30, brings a “surprise guest” to meet his family.
More than 760,000 people had signed a Change.org petition by Tuesday afternoon calling for the film to be pulled for “seriously offending Christians.”
“We support freedom of expression, but is it worth attacking the belief of 86 percent of the population,” tweeted Eduardo Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazil’s president and a member of Congress.
Brazil remains the world’s biggest Catholic country, although its flock has shrunk while Evangelical churches grow. Around 64 percent of the population identified as Catholics, according to the 2010 census.
Henrique Soares da Costa, a bishop in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, said on Facebook he had cancelled his Netflix subscription over the film, describing it as “blasphemous, vulgar and disrespectful.”
Netflix Brazil would not comment on the outcry when contacted by AFP.
For their part, Porta dos Fundos took to Twitter to “celebrate the success of God’s other creation: our Christmas special.”
New Zealand military set for risky mission to retrieve bodies from volcano
New Zealand's military will embark on a risky dawn mission to retrieve eight bodies from the still-active White Island volcano, officials said Thursday, as pressure from distraught victims' families mounted.
Teams will move in "shortly after first light" on Friday, deputy police commissioner Mike Clement said, despite volcanologists warning that the chances of another significant eruption in the next 24 hours had risen to 50-60 percent.
"They will go on to the island and they will make every effort to recover all of the bodies" and transport them to military frigate HMNZS Wellington anchored off the coast, he said.
Authorities stop short of dubbing US kosher deli attack anti-Semitic
US authorities held back Wednesday from characterizing a firefight that left six people including two suspects dead in a New York suburb as motivated by anti-Semitism, as the local mayor confirmed the assailants targeted a kosher grocery store.
On Tuesday two shooters -- one of them female -- stormed the deli in Jersey City, across the river from lower Manhattan, killing two customers and a cashier before they died in a hail of police gunfire.
Twitter backs overhaul of social media to stem disinformation
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is funding research aimed at changing the way information circulates on social media -- with the goal of combating online violence, hate and disinformation.
Dorsey on Tuesday announced he would fund an independent team of five architects, engineers, and designers -- dubbed Bluesky -- to develop an "open and decentralized standard for social media."
In a series of posts, he explained the goal is for Twitter to ultimately be subject to this new standard, which would be open to adoption by fellow social media networks like Facebook or TikTok.