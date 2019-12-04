Quantcast
New ethics complaint filed against Devin Nunes after call logs released

2 hours ago

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes

A new ethics complaint was filed Wednesday against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after it was revealed he was coordinating with President Donald Trump’s attorney and recently indicted associates to garner “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The House Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Report dated December 3, 2019 used a subpoena to obtain phone records which plainly demonstrate that ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) has an actual conflict of interest with an ongoing impeachment hearing he oversees,” the filed complaint filed by The Democratic Coalition stated. “That is because Rep. Nunes is currently engaged in overseeing an investigation in which it appears he is a fact witness, and which may examine his own activities and meetings with agents and lawyers of the President who solicited foreign election assistance, as well as potentially into his own contacts with foreign government officials.”

The complaint goes on to cite House Rule XXIII (1) which states: “A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday, Nunes claimed he didn’t know Parnas but could have spoken to him. In fact, Nunes spoke to Parnas at least four times.

“Under House Intel Committee rules, Rep. Nunes could have known that record production had revealed his phone contacts with the persons under subpoena before the general public was informed with the release of the Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report,” the complaint continues. “Yet, the Congressman never disclosed his potential conflict of interest overseeing the investigation to the public, nor did he recuse himself from any of its activities, including the drafting of an official 120-page HPSCI Minority report.”

You can read the full report below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
