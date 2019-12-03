Devin Nunes tells Fox News he doesn’t ‘recall’ Giuliani associate Lev Parnas — they spoke at least 4 times
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he doesn’t “recall” Lev Parnas, the recently indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez tweeted.
Hannity was outed for having coordinated with President Donald Trump, Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. to take down former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, in the House Intelligence Committee report, released Tuesday.
But in a conversation with Nunes, the two men were all laughs about the serious allegations they face.
On "Hannity" just now, Devin Nunes was asked about the call logs. He says of one of his calls with Giuliani: "We were actually laughing about how Mueller bombed out." He also claims he doesn't recall Lev Parnas' name, although it's "possible" they spoke.
“We were actually laughing about how Mueller bombed out,” Nunes said of the report showing Trump obstructed justice at least 10 times.
While Nunes said that he doesn’t “recall” speaking to Lev Parnas, he explained that it is “possible” that they did speak.
Call logs show they not only spoke, but they did so four times.
Trump also claimed that he didn’t know Parnas or his associate Igor Fruman, but the men were photographed with Trump and his GOP allies dozens of times and seen in multiple videos.
It’s something that raises serious ethical questions, according to former acting-FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who spoke to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about Nunes late Tuesday.
While Nunes was speaking to Hannity, the hashtag #NunesGotCaught was trending nationally on Twitter.
Watch part of the interview below:
Hannity: Did you ever talk to this guy Lev Parnas?
