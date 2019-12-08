New Jerry Falwell Jr. group targets Christian ‘liberal’ John Kasich

A new think tank founded by Jerry Falwell Jr. aims to defend “Judeo-Christian and American values from leftists like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich,” according to The Columbus Dispatch.

According to The Epoch Times, “The Falkirk Center will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty University. Falkirk’s mission will be to ‘equip courageous champions to proclaim the Truth of Jesus Christ, to advance His Kingdom, and renew American ideals.'”

“I think establishment Republicans are just as bad as liberal Democrats when it comes to taking our country in the wrong direction, so I’ve got no sympathy for the establishment Republicans at all,” Falwell told The Epoch Times.

“When you hear somebody like [former Ohio Gov.] John Kasich use the Gospel for socialistic programs, it’s just to show that he has a basic misunderstanding of the Gospel.”

The Columbus Dispatch further explains why Falkirk has the former Republican Ohio governor in their sights:

Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty co-founder Charlie Kirk was slamming Kasich back in the 2016 GOP presidential campaign, when he twice retweeted a missive urging Kasich to “put delusional ego aside” and drop out. Kasich’s quoting of Jesus’ admonition for Christians to care for “the least of these” to justify such policies as Medicaid expansion has angered some in the Religious Right. He also upset some when he said things like: “Now, when you die and get to the meeting with St. Peter, he’s probably not going to ask you much about what you did about keeping government small. But he is going to ask you what you did for the poor. You better have a good answer.”