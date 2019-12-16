Nicolle Wallace questions the ‘manliness’ of Republicans defending Trump: ‘What about their pride?’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace questioned the “manliness” of Senate Republicans defending President Donald Trump.
Wallace, who was a top Republican strategist prior to her career in broadcast journalism, played clips of Trump insulting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).
“Trump was brutal,” Wallace noted. “It’s a good thing for him that they forgot about that. Years later, with impeachment all but guaranteed, this weekend both of those men — both of those American senators — made clear they would defend Trump and won’t even pretend to be impartial.
Wallace said, “my question is about the manliness, the men, the character.”
“I get the politics, but what about their pride?” she wondered.
Watch:
As the House of Represent prepares to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Republicans are still divided about their strategy during the Senate trial that is expected to begin in January.
"President Trump wanted Ukraine to help legitimize his 2016 election, show that his predecessors abused political power and raise doubts about a rival in the 2020 election," The Wall Street Journalreported Monday. "Now, he wants Senate Republicans to do the same, according to people who have discussed plans with him."
Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), are coalescing around the strategy of rushing President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, and excluding as many witnesses as possible. According to CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, their likely defense will be that the Senate trial is not the proper venue for fact-finding — and that the House should have pushed harder in court to compel testimony from the witnesses Senate Democrats are now demanding, like White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
In a comment on Twitter, former solicitor general Neal Katyal blasted this argument as "dumb" — and suggested that McConnell's only real motivation is fear that the trial will expose new evidence against the president:
