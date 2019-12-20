‘No other president has been so sinful’: Internet lights up Trump for latest attack on Christianity Today

President Donald Trump has spent most of Friday ranting at Christianity Today for their editorial in support of impeachment and removal from office.

The piece has sparked a conversation about the credibility of Evangelical Christianity and the hypocrisy of top evangelical leaders.

So if you're a Christian who thinks that lying, cheating, paying off porn stars, abandoning allies, attacking POWs, attacking widows, mocking people w/ disabilities, & separating children from their parents (and LOTS of other things) is wrong, that makes you a…liberal? https://t.co/Iqfl06wKcP — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) December 20, 2019

But the president’s latest attack on Christianity Today was to say that they should feel free to support socialists.

I guess the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

One person noticed a key phrase in the Trump tweet mocking Democratic presidential candidates and “their religion.”

"their religion" Well at least you're finally admitting you were lying about being a Christian. — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) December 20, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) identifies as Methodist and once taught Sunday School to Fifth graders. Former Vice President Joe Biden was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school as a child in Philadelphia. When his father moved the family to Delaware, Biden attended an all-boys Catholic school. Biden also wears a rosary on his left wrist that belonged to his late son Beau. He hasn’t taken it off since his son died. Mayor Pete Buttigieg describes himself as a “devout Episcopalian.”

It’s unclear if Trump considers “their religion” different from his.

You can see the rest of the responses from Twitter below:

From the book of Donald. — Laura (@Beulahmo) December 20, 2019

"Jesus was a tremendous man, believe me. People are saying he parted a sea, the Red Sea, the wettest sea in terms of water, big water. A big man in a hard hat came up to him afterwards and said, 'Sir, after you parted the Red Sea my 401(k) went up 85,000%!' The man was crying." — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) December 20, 2019

You guessed wrong. They actually have your number and it’s 666 — N (@b39_n) December 20, 2019

Ur followers/voters may be too stupid to realize it, but you ain’t done shit for religion generally. Go shove a golf club up your ass. — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) December 20, 2019

Your former personal lawyer is in jail for trying to coverup an affair you had with porn star, but tell me more about guarding their religion… — David P (@the_dp) December 20, 2019

You really should re-think attacking Christianity in the US. It’s fairly popular, here. — ⚜️Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) December 20, 2019

You're 100% correct. No other president has been so SINFUL and so GODLESS, even attacking the POPE… #Trump #ChristianityToday — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 20, 2019

Trump is right, no President has done more for religion than him. Reactions to his every move pretty much always start with “Good God…” https://t.co/9DgW5JXoX8 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 20, 2019

What is it exactly that a lying, cheating adulterer, who makes fun of people with disabilities, POWs & Muslim gold star parents has done for religion? https://t.co/CiXCCJgk4U — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 20, 2019

Well that's it guys. Trump won't be reading Christianity Today anymore, which he's definitely been reading every day up until now. https://t.co/qfR4vj1zPr — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 20, 2019

Don't know what the big deal is about Christianity Today saying Trump needs to go.

It's the same thing real Christians have been saying for 3 years. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) December 20, 2019

Trump's right to get so mad that CT called for his removal. It showed other Christians they're not alone in acknowledging the obvious (that there's NOTHING Christian about Trump) and gives them permission to walk away, too. If the dam breaks, his base is gone. And it's breaking. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 20, 2019

just gonna note Mike Pence would become president if Trump were removed from office as the Christianity Today editorial calls for https://t.co/NYhStzzkZW — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 20, 2019

What exactly has Trump done for Christians? Locking up children? Grabbing women by their pu**ies? Stealing funds from his own charity? Cheating on all of his wives? Can someone please explain? https://t.co/W1oxsgQnR3 — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) December 20, 2019