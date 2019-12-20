Quantcast
‘No other president has been so sinful’: Internet lights up Trump for latest attack on Christianity Today

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has spent most of Friday ranting at Christianity Today for their editorial in support of impeachment and removal from office.

The piece has sparked a conversation about the credibility of Evangelical Christianity and the hypocrisy of top evangelical leaders.

But the president’s latest attack on Christianity Today was to say that they should feel free to support socialists.

One person noticed a key phrase in the Trump tweet mocking Democratic presidential candidates and “their religion.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) identifies as Methodist and once taught Sunday School to Fifth graders. Former Vice President Joe Biden was raised Catholic and attended Catholic school as a child in Philadelphia. When his father moved the family to Delaware, Biden attended an all-boys Catholic school. Biden also wears a rosary on his left wrist that belonged to his late son Beau. He hasn’t taken it off since his son died. Mayor Pete Buttigieg describes himself as a “devout Episcopalian.”

It’s unclear if Trump considers “their religion” different from his.

You can see the rest of the responses from Twitter below:

