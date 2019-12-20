Quantcast
Trump brutally mocked for blowup over Christianity Today call to impeach: ‘Eventually everyone will turn on you’

9 mins ago

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at the evangelical Christianity Today magazine after it called for his impeachment and removal, and many people agreed that attack confirmed the editorial’s most damning observations.

The president labeled the publication founded by the late Billy Graham as “radical left,” and warned evangelicals the magazine wanted to help elect a “nonbeliever who wants to take your religion & your guns.”

Twitter users said his reaction only proved the magazine’s argument.

Christianity Today editor defiant in face of angry Trump tweet: ‘He’s no longer fit to serve”

24 mins ago

December 20, 2019

One day after his editorial in Christianity Today called for the ouster of Donald Trump, the editor-in-chief of the popular evangelical magazine doubled- down on his criticism of the president during a CNN interview.

Speaking with host John Berman, Mark Galli reiterated that the president is deserving of impeachment, saying, "there are times, of course, when there are issues that transcend politics. So this — to me, this is one of them," before adding, "I grant that the Democrats have been partisan in their efforts to remove the president and at times I think have been unfair.”

Lifelong Republican despairs at watching the GOP transform into ‘the evil party’

26 mins ago

December 20, 2019

Lifelong Republican Matt Lewis has written a lengthy lament in the Daily Beast decrying the total moral collapse of the GOP during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.

"The impeachment of Donald Trump demonstrated what still feels to me like a weird new development: The Republicans are the evil party, while Democrats (presumably now the 'stupid party'?) seemed much more sane, moderate, and honorable," he writes.

