Trump brutally mocked for blowup over Christianity Today call to impeach: ‘Eventually everyone will turn on you’

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at the evangelical Christianity Today magazine after it called for his impeachment and removal, and many people agreed that attack confirmed the editorial’s most damning observations.

The president labeled the publication founded by the late Billy Graham as “radical left,” and warned evangelicals the magazine wanted to help elect a “nonbeliever who wants to take your religion & your guns.”

Twitter users said his reaction only proved the magazine’s argument.

“His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.” – Christianity Today editorial pic.twitter.com/mzpj0t0d7N — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) December 20, 2019

Christianity Today is read by 5 million people who take their Christian faith seriously. They are not the charlatans who’ve sucked up to you for power, fraudulent Christians who bow to a sexual assaulter and criminal. Glad to see them expressing the values of their faith. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) December 20, 2019

Trump now trashes good Christians who speak out- this is a warning to all Christians that Trump is not your friend. Remember John 3:20: "Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed." This is Trump. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 20, 2019

Hahaha! Are you bothered? — 🍓Ragazza (@Fragola_Girl) December 20, 2019

Any True Christian supporting you at this point is betraying God. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 20, 2019

The most SINFUL GODLESS president in history finally realizes he’s a total FRAUD in the religious community… #Trump #ChristianityToday — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 20, 2019

Instead of attacking a religious magazine, perhaps you could just stop BLOCKING the very people who COULD exculpate you? Mulvaney, Perry, Bolton, Giuliani, Pompeo, Barr! Maybe you wouldn’t look so guilty if you weren’t engaged in a cover-up. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 20, 2019

I'm astounded at evangelicals being blind to what's happening. This is straight out of the Hitler playbook. If we do not stop him, we will lose our freedom. Read what his ex said in the divorce papers about him studying Hitler. Stop him before it's too late! — VeryKimmy (@verykimmy) December 20, 2019

This is just the beginning. Eventually, EVERYONE will turn on u, Evangelicals included. Bc you’re a total religious & political scam. A fraud. A loser. A dangerous sociopath. A corrupt traitor. Who’s bad for America & humanity… #Trump #ChristianityToday https://t.co/6W9Ara6tey — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 20, 2019

When I go to the Soros owned corner bookstore I always pick up the latest issue of that far left magazine Christianity Today, the one with AOC dating tips, Nancy Pelosi perfume inserts, and Bernie Sanders socialist coupons. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 20, 2019

yes mister president sir, Christianity Today was wrong to call out the man who cheated on his first wife with his second wife and cheated on his second wife with his third wife and cheated on his third wife with a porn actress and then lied about paying her to shut up. SO UNFAIR — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 20, 2019

The man who just yesterday derided a dead American hero and his widow; who cheated on his third wife with a porn star while she was at home caring for their newborn; who separates children from parents; want you to believe Christianity Today knows nothing about being Christian. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 20, 2019