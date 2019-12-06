North Carolina towns forced to cancel Christmas celebrations over fear of violence from right wing extremist groups
Two North Carolina towns are canceling their annual Christmas celebration parades “amid fears of violence due to Confederate groups’ participation in the events,” The Daily Beast reports.
Citing a “potential for violence,” for the first time in over 70 years the town of Wake Forest, North Carolina says it will have no Christmas parade. Garner, NC, has also canceled its Christmas parade.
The Daily Beast cites “reports that Garner had plans to include a float sponsored by a chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans but said social-media posts led town officials to believe ‘the event could be targeted for disruption.'”
“Wake Forest officials said they had received credible information that ‘extremist’ groups on both sides of the issue were making plans online to attend the parade,” The Daily Beast adds. No supposed “extremist” groups from the left were identified.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans erects memorials to traitors who fought against the United States in the Civil War, and promotes Confederate Memorial Day. The front page of the organization’s website says “Make Dixie Great Again,” and includes a quote that begins: “To you, Sons of Confederate Veterans, we will commit the vindication of the cause for which we fought.”
It also claims, “The preservation of liberty and freedom was the motivating factor in the South’s decision to fight the Second American Revolution,” which is false. The preservation of slavery was.
Among a list of Sons of Confederate Veterans’ past or present members are white supremacists, racists, and/or bigots including George Wallace, Pat Buchanan, Pat Robertson, Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Jesse Helms, Trent Lott, and Strom Thurmond.
Other notables on the list include Clint Eastwood and Harry S. Truman.
Deutsche Bank busted in money-laundering scheme case
Prosectors in Frankfurt have dropped their investigation into two Deutsche Bank employees who were accused of aiding tax evasion schemes in the Virgin Islands, due to "lack of suspicion." The institution has instead been fined for compliance lapses.
“With the closure of these proceedings it is clear that the prosecutors have not found any instances of criminal misconduct on the part of Deutsche Bank employees following the raid of our Frankfurt office in November 2018,” Deutsche Bank spokesman Joerg Eigendorf said in a statement.
“The investigation that has now been closed due to lack of sufficient suspicion had a heavy impact on Deutsche Bank last year,” he added. “It is true that the bank had weaknesses in its control environment in the past. We identified these weaknesses and we have addressed them in a disciplined manner.”
Commentary
Giuliani’s deceitful Ukraine business web should leave everyone speechless
I am not making this up, so fasten your seatbelts belts. It is all downhill from here in the ever-stranger Trump universe.
Moving to the global front pages is a company called Fraud Guarantee. Its co-owners, Ukrainian and U.S. nationals, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have held many meetings at the Washington, D.C. Trump Hotel with Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York city and the real-life version of Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter.