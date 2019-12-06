North Carolina towns forced to cancel Christmas celebrations over fear of violence from right wing extremist groups

Two North Carolina towns are canceling their annual Christmas celebration parades “amid fears of violence due to Confederate groups’ participation in the events,” The Daily Beast reports.

Citing a “potential for violence,” for the first time in over 70 years the town of Wake Forest, North Carolina says it will have no Christmas parade. Garner, NC, has also canceled its Christmas parade.

The Daily Beast cites “reports that Garner had plans to include a float sponsored by a chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans but said social-media posts led town officials to believe ‘the event could be targeted for disruption.'”

“Wake Forest officials said they had received credible information that ‘extremist’ groups on both sides of the issue were making plans online to attend the parade,” The Daily Beast adds. No supposed “extremist” groups from the left were identified.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans erects memorials to traitors who fought against the United States in the Civil War, and promotes Confederate Memorial Day. The front page of the organization’s website says “Make Dixie Great Again,” and includes a quote that begins: “To you, Sons of Confederate Veterans, we will commit the vindication of the cause for which we fought.”

It also claims, “The preservation of liberty and freedom was the motivating factor in the South’s decision to fight the Second American Revolution,” which is false. The preservation of slavery was.

Among a list of Sons of Confederate Veterans’ past or present members are white supremacists, racists, and/or bigots including George Wallace, Pat Buchanan, Pat Robertson, Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Jesse Helms, Trent Lott, and Strom Thurmond.

Other notables on the list include Clint Eastwood and Harry S. Truman.