North Korea announces ‘test of very great importance’ occurred at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground: report
North Korea state media reported on a “successful” test at a missile launch site.
“A very important test took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the afternoon of December 7, 2019,” a spokesperson for the Academy of the National Defense Science said.
The spokesperson said the test was “of great significance to the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
No mention of Kim Jong Un observing, but the presentation of the significance of the "strategic position" of the test reminds one of the March 18, 2017, engine test.
— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) December 8, 2019
#UPDATE North Korea conducts a "very important test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reports, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked https://t.co/abYhRDvBic pic.twitter.com/neCYEQTEhf
— AFP news agency (@AFP) December 8, 2019
North Korea claims “a very important test” held at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground” on Saturday. Statement by Academy of the National Defence Science says results of test will have “important effect on changing the strategic position of the DPRK once again in the near future.” pic.twitter.com/PQWRS0wisj
— Jesse Johnson クリスマス版 (@jljzen) December 8, 2019