‘Not true — didn’t happen’: CNN’s Toobin takes wrecking ball to Trump’s lies about Russia probe
Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election was entirely justified, which significantly undercuts the narrative that President Donald Trump has peddled for years.
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin on Monday took a wrecking ball to Trump’s conspiracy theory that the FBI was out to get him and tried to orchestrate a “coup” that would overthrow his presidency.
“Let’s be clear about what what happened today,” he said. “For years and years, Donald Trump has said that the FBI and the ‘deep state’ was involved in an illegal conspiracy to bring down his campaign, that they relied on the Steele dossier to investigate and launch this investigation, and now after years of investigation, the inspector general said, ‘Not true — didn’t happen.’ This conspiracy theory that the president of the United States has been pushing was a total lie.”
Toobin then hammered Attorney General Bill Barr for saying that he disagreed with Horowitz’s conclusions about the origins of the probe.
“The attorney general is not happy with that, he wants to continue investigating and investigating!” Toobin said incredulously.
‘Come on, Barry’: GOP counsel whines after Dem attorney refuses to hear his excuses on Trump’s Ukraine bribery
Opposing counsel for Democrats and Republicans faced off at a House impeachment hearing on Monday.
Republican counsel Stephen Castor, who appeared as a witness, complained that he was not being asked enough questions by Democratic counsel Barry Berke.
During questioning of a Democratic counsel, Berke noted that President Donald Trump was more concerned about personal gain than corruption in telephone calls with Ukraine's president.
"May I add something there?" Castor asked.
"No, you can't," Berke replied.
"Are you not going to let him answer?" one Republican member cried out.
Matt Gaetz attempts to derail impeachment hearing and gets shut down by Chairman Nadler for yelling
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was rebuked on Monday after he attempted to derail a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment.
As Monday's hearing was getting underway, Gaetz joined Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking Republicans member, in trying to undermine the proceedings.
"Mr. Chairman!" Republicans clamored as Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) introduced the witness.
"I have a parliamentary enquiry," Gaetz said.
"I will not recognize a parliamentary enquiry at this time," Nadler told Gaetz.
Undaunted, Gaetz continued: "Is this when we just hear staff ask questions of other staff?"
Former Republican Congressman admits he ‘can’t explain’ Ted Cruz: ‘You’d think he’d have more self-respect’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on "Meet the Press" Sunday to perpetuate the false narrative that Ukraine hacked the 2016 election, a fact that has been disproven by all of the U.S. intelligence agencies. When asked to explain what Cruz could possibly have been thinking, former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) confessed he has no idea how to explain Cruz.
"So, Charlie, what's going on here?" asked CNN host Fredricka Whitfield.