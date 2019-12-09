‘Not true — didn’t happen’: CNN’s Toobin takes wrecking ball to Trump’s lies about Russia probe

Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election was entirely justified, which significantly undercuts the narrative that President Donald Trump has peddled for years.

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin on Monday took a wrecking ball to Trump’s conspiracy theory that the FBI was out to get him and tried to orchestrate a “coup” that would overthrow his presidency.

“Let’s be clear about what what happened today,” he said. “For years and years, Donald Trump has said that the FBI and the ‘deep state’ was involved in an illegal conspiracy to bring down his campaign, that they relied on the Steele dossier to investigate and launch this investigation, and now after years of investigation, the inspector general said, ‘Not true — didn’t happen.’ This conspiracy theory that the president of the United States has been pushing was a total lie.”

Toobin then hammered Attorney General Bill Barr for saying that he disagreed with Horowitz’s conclusions about the origins of the probe.

“The attorney general is not happy with that, he wants to continue investigating and investigating!” Toobin said incredulously.

Watch the video below.