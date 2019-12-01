NYTimes’ Paul Krugman explains why it was predictable for Republicans to sell out their party for Trump

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explained on Twitter Sunday that the GOP easily destroyed their values and party for President Donald Trump is a natural extension of who Republicans have been for decades.

“People shocked by GOP embrace of [Russian President Vladmir] Putin’s conspiracy theories should bear in mind that Republicans long ago decided to claim that global warming is a hoax perpetrated by a vast international scientific cabal,” Krugman tweeted. “This is who they’ve been for a long time.”

The tweet was in response to CNBC’s John Harwood, who tweeted Sunday about Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-LA) appearance on “Meet the Press” in which he parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine.

“Sen John Kennedy, Republican of Louisiana, is actively participating in the propaganda campaign fabricated by Russia to weaken the United States,” tweeted Harwood.

The GOP was once the party of President Ronald Reagan’s “Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall,” but has quickly pivoted to defending Russia at all costs.

Trump has used Russian talking points since the early days of his presidency. He not only defended Putin on the 2016 election hack, but he consistently sides with Russia over his own U.S. intelligence agencies. Just two months ago, Trump gave Russia the edge in Syria when he abruptly pulled out of the country and away from working with the Kurdish allies.