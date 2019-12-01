Quantcast
NBC’s Chuck Todd gets in GOPer John Kennedy’s face for being ‘duped’ by Russia and spreading their propaganda

2 hours ago

In a fairly contentious interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd accused Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) of being “duped”  by the Russians and spreading their propaganda about Ukraine in order to help Donald Trump.

According to Kennedy, who has been under fire for pushing the Ukraine 2016 election conspiracy theory, “I think both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. I think it’s been well documented in the Financial Times and Politico and The Economist and the Washington Examiner, even on CBS that the prime minister of Ukraine, the interior minister, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, the head of the Ukrainian anti-corruption league all meddled in the election on social media and otherwise. They worked with the DNC operative against the president.”

Todd pushed back by citing testimony from diplomat Fiona Hill stating, “This entire effort to frame Ukraine for the Russian meddling of 2016, of which you just made this case that they’ve done it, that actually this is an effort of Russia propaganda, that this is a Russian intelligence propaganda campaign in order to get people like you to say these things about Ukraine. Are you at all concerned you are doing Russian intelligence work here?”

With Kennedy offering Hill “is entitled to her opinion,” Todd pressed him again.

“When does opinion become fact?” Todd shot back. “Does 17 intelligence services saying it, does every western intelligence ally saying Russia did this? I’m just sort of confused. At what point is it no longer an opinion for you?”

“You should read the articles, Chuck. They’re very well documented,” Kennedy replied, leading the NBC host to fire back, “You’ve done exactly what the Russian operation is trying to get American politicians to do. Are you at all concerned that you have been duped?”

Watch below:

Justice Department 'laying groundwork' for Trump criminal investigation based on Ukraine revelations: report

40 mins ago

December 1, 2019

According to a report from Politico, there is evidence that the Justice Department may be ramping up their own investigation of Donald Trump based on recent revelations about his Ukraine scandal.

The report leads off with, "Legal experts see signs that DOJ is laying the groundwork for a potential criminal probe into whether the president and his top advisers broke federal laws by withholding a White House meeting and nearly $400 million dollars in foreign aid from Ukraine unless the country’s new leaders agreed to investigate Trump’s political rivals."

It's past time Congress reined in the president's emergency powers

3 hours ago

December 1, 2019

The full Senate could soon consider legislation that would rein in the president's emergency powers and bolster the principle of separation of powers that underpins American democracy. This legislation, the ARTICLE ONE Act as amended by a Senate committee, contains sensible reforms of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA), the flawed and outdated law that governs the emergency declaration process.

Most notably, the bill would revise the current emergency renewal framework so that a national emergency would automatically expire after an initial 30-day time window.

