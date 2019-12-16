Obama blames most problems on men: ‘Women are indisputably better than us’

The world would be better off if women ran every country, according to former President Barack Obama.

The 44th president said at an event in Singapore that women leaders would improve living standards and outcomes, and he blamed most problems in the world on old people, mostly men, clinging to power, reported BBC News.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” Obama said.

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women,” he added, “you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

Obama was asked if he would ever consider returning to politics, but he said leaders should step aside when their time came.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said. “It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.”