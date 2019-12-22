Quantcast
‘Oh come all ye grifters’: Giuliani aide faces online mocking over Mar-a-Lago ‘Christmas’ photo with Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Christianné Allen, a communications aide for Rudy Giuliani, faced mocking online after she share a photo of herself and President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning!” the 20-year-old college student wrote.

A photo of Allen and Trump at Mar-a-Lago was included with the post, which was slammed as soon as it hit Twitter.

Bitter days ahead for Donald Trump as impeachment cloud hovers over entire presidency

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Poor Donald Trump. They don’t let you rest easy. When the political trial—and its consequences—looms ominously over his head, the powerful evangelistic magazine Christianity Today published an editorial in which it violently attacks the American president and asks for his removal from power. His answer: “I will not read it again!” Trump said furiously.

Mark Galli, the editor of the magazine, wrote: “The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” These are certainly very hard words from a group that until now had strongly supported the American president.

White House strategy on impeachment: It didn’t happen

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

On December 18, minutes after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump two articles of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, CNN's Brian Stelter took to Twitter to announce "there is no way to deny: Trump has been impeached."

Reporting Saturday from CBS News, however, indicates that the White House may be about to do just that.

Ron Johnson lowers himself to repeating Trump lies after being confronted with damning new Ukraine emails

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with host Martha Raddatz, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) had no answer when the host read him new emails showing Donald Trump cut off aid to Ukraine less than two hours after talking to the president of the embattled country.

Pointing out that emails came from the Pentagon, the ABC host asked if he was concerned about what was revealed.

"As I have said repeatedly, the president has been very consistent in the explanation he gave me about why had reservations about Ukraine," he explained before stating that President Zelensky won on an anti-corruption platform.

