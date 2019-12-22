‘Oh come all ye grifters’: Giuliani aide faces online mocking over Mar-a-Lago ‘Christmas’ photo with Trump

Christianné Allen, a communications aide for Rudy Giuliani, faced mocking online after she share a photo of herself and President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning!” the 20-year-old college student wrote.

A photo of Allen and Trump at Mar-a-Lago was included with the post, which was slammed as soon as it hit Twitter.

An enchanting evening celebrating the Christmas season & all of our winning! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5PGi90HPOn — Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) December 22, 2019

Treasons Greetings, doll — Diana ☃️🎄 (@DMR09) December 22, 2019

Please tell him Merry Impeachment, from all of us. — Ben, Disappointed. (@BenDisappointed) December 22, 2019

Oh come all ye grifters,

Joyful and transparent!

Oh come ye,

Oh come ye,

To Mar A Lago… — Ric Deckard (@gr8tfulkinder1) December 22, 2019

😜

Happy Impeachmas‼️

😘 — NixNoox & Rosie (@NickyBayus) December 22, 2019

When you’re indicted, he won’t remember knowing you, — Steveedeee (@Steeeveede) December 22, 2019

In case you missed it, Donald John Trump was impeached on Wednesday. #SoMuchWinning — Nancy Dahl (@NancyD516) December 22, 2019

Your boss will be indicted soon. Enjoy the holidays!! 😂😂😂 — Michael Ross (@mikefloss) December 22, 2019

Did he show you the Rapey Room? — chris diamond (@stuckwithafork) December 22, 2019

Treasons Greetings! — mainejeff (@mainejeff) December 22, 2019

You know this is Rudy’s press secretary… She has no degree and got her high school degree from Liberty. So don’t buy the business he don’t know Rudy! Which will be coming very soon! — Jerry Aulik (@goombar3) December 22, 2019

Watch that right hand… it is moving in…. — Robert Stabell – History is watching. (@bstabell) December 22, 2019

Saved by Christ, damned by Donald #MerryImpeachmas — Hyp-ostrophe’ (@asheltry) December 22, 2019

Okay, now tweet that in Russian — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) December 22, 2019

Hoping they lock you up too! Merry Christmas! — Paul Glenn (@sayheykid22) December 22, 2019

Grifters visiting Florida on US Taxpayers dime — Preston Brooks' cane (@TrooperFN2188) December 22, 2019

You poor thing — 🎄🐕Woozle&Taffy🐕🎄 (@Woozle_Taffy) December 22, 2019

They both look sticky. — SillyCow (@MichelleErline) December 22, 2019

Try the impeach cobbler. It’s worth trying. Can I get an witness? — No Quarter 🥊 (@IndianarSkeet) December 22, 2019

Did he grab you by the….? They say bad habits are hard to kick out. — Cesar Cadevilla (@CesarCadevilla) December 22, 2019

If impeached means winning, then it’s so winning that only two other winners ever enjoyed so much winning!! #IMPOTUS — Goldenzgirl (@Goldenzgirl1) December 22, 2019