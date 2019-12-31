Quantcast
Connect with us

Online tax filing just got cheaper: IRS drops longtime pledge not to compete tech companies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Finding free online tax filing should be easier this year for millions of Americans.

The IRS announced significant changes Monday to its deal with the tax prep software industry. Now companies are barred from hiding their free products from search engines such as Google, and a years-old prohibition on the IRS creating its own online filing system has been scrapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The addendum to the deal, known as Free File, comes after ProPublica’s reporting this year on how the industry, led by TurboTax maker Intuit, has long misled taxpayers who are eligible to file for free into paying.

Under the nearly two-decade-old Free File deal, the industry agreed to make free versions of tax filing software available to lower- and middle-income Americans. In exchange, the IRS promised not to compete with the industry by creating its own online filing system. Many developed countries have such systems, allowing most citizens to file their taxes for free. The prohibition on the IRS creating its own system was the focus of years of lobbying by Intuit. The industry has seen such a system as an existential threat. Now, with the changes to the deal, the prohibition has been dropped.

The addendum also expressly bars the companies from “engaging in any practice” that would exclude their Free File offerings “from an organic internet search.” ProPublica reported in April that Intuit and H&R Block had added code to their Free File pages that hid them from Google and other search engines, diverting many users to the companies’ paid products.

“The improved process will make Free File stronger and give taxpayers another reason to consider this valuable software option,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. The agency hopes the changes will make the free option more accessible for taxpayers in the 2020 filing season, he said.

Under the new rules, participating companies also have to standardize the naming convention of their Free File version as “IRS Free File program delivered by [product name].” In the past, many tax filers reported being confused by the difference between, for example, TurboTax Free and TurboTax Free File.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a blog post on the Intuit website, the company said, “Intuit strongly supports these changes to the Free File program and associated Free File offerings because they increase the focus on the taxpayer experience.”

Intuit faces multiple ongoing lawsuits and investigations into whether the company deceived customers. The company has said such accusations are baseless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White Settlement shooter demanded money from the church several times before he shot it up: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that the man implicated in the fatal shooting on Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas received assistance from the church in the past — but also demanded cash from them on several occasions, and was rebuffed.

Minister Britt Farmer told The Christian Chronicle that the suspect, Keith Thomas Kinnunen, was recognizable as the man who visited their congregation for assistance — despite the fact that the photo showed him "wearing a disguise that included a fake beard, a wig, a long coat, and hat."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Yankee dimwit’ Elise Stefanik trashed for spreading baseless conspiracy theory about Georgia Dem

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) took issue with a New York Times column suggesting the GOP was struggling to elect women. To prove her point, she named off a number of Republican women running for Congress in a lengthy Twitter thread — and in the process, echoed a baseless conspiracy theory about Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA):

✔️@MichelleSteelCA ‘s polling and fundraising is very strong against vulnerable Harley Rouda in CA.✔️@karenhandel will beat Lucy McBath in Georgia since Lucy lives in a different state.✔️@NancyMace will win in SC in this pro-Trump district.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

EPA blows off objections from Trump-appointed scientists to make polluting groundwater easier

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 31, 2019

By

An advisory board filled with scientists who were mostly appointed by President Donald Trump is objecting to new rules from the Environmental Protection Agency that will lower fuel efficiency standards and make it easier to pollute groundwater.

The Washington Post reports that the EPA is set to blow off objections from its own Scientific Advisory Board, which released analyses on Tuesday claiming that the new regulatory decisions were not based on sound science.

Continue Reading
 
 