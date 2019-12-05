‘Our democracy is what’s at stake’: Pelosi shreds Trump in blistering endorsement of impeachment
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday endorsed drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and made the case that the president’s actions made him a threat to American democracy.
During her address, Pelosi explained that the stakes in impeaching Trump were the very foundations of American government.
“Our democracy is at stake,” she said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security, and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”
The also said that Trump’s attempts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden were “a profound violation of the public trust” that has “seriously violated the Constitution.”
"Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit … Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment." pic.twitter.com/5hBqfLMeoU
— The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) December 5, 2019
